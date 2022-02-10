Jimmy Carr's Holocaust Joke Spurs Outraged Petition With Over 15,000 Signatures

Television presenter Jimmy Carr has landed himself in a big controversy with his Netflix show Jimmy Carr: His Dark Materials after it contained some objectionable comments about the Holocaust. In the show that started streaming on Netflix on Christmas, Carr talks about traveller people who were killed during the Holocaust. In the footage, he makes an ill-advised remark on the Nazi regime's mass murder of up to half a million Roma and Gypsies people, prompting outraged viewers to demand that the clip be removed from the streaming site. He said that while people talk about the six million Jews massacred by the Nazis, no one talks about the thousands of gypsies that met with the same fate.

“No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk… about the positives," he said. These comments have led thousands of people to sign a petition calling for the show to be removed. The petition titled ‘Jimmy Carr: The Genocide of Roma is Not a Laughing Matter’ has over 15,000 signatures, as of now, and approximately 5,000 people have left comments on the page. Dubbing the genocide of 25-50 percent of the entire Romani and Sinti population as a heinous unimaginable crime, the petition said that communities across the continent of Europe were still struggling with the trauma and the collective loss.

The petition says that while they understand that comedy is subjective, Carr had clearly crossed a line by being unable to distinguish his punchlines from genuinely-held views of fascists and Neo-Nazis.

The petition slammed Carr for saying that his crass joke had educational qualities, saying that he displayed widespread ignorance that exists in regard to non-Jewish victims of the Holocaust. It also said that Carr never tried to raise awareness about the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day to his millions of followers and hence had no right to talk about educational qualities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are among those who have slammed Carr over his remarks.

