Mr Beast Just Gave Away One Million Subscribers to a Fan on YouTube. Really

After giving away an island worth Rs 5 crore, popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is back with yet another 'Mr Beat Challenge'. And this time, its raining subscribers.

A week ago, Mr Beast, who is known for his freakish generosity in previous such challenges, selected three of his subscribes to compete in a 'Mr Beast Chanllenge' in which they would be competing for 1 million subscribers.fzea

At the end of the challenge, a YouTuber called 'Zealous' won. And he won a million subscribers overnight. Zelaous, whose account had some 80,000-90,000 subscribers went to being subscribed by 1.4 million people on Sunday and counting. The overjoyed content creator wrote on YouTube,"THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE! MrBeast asked me to be in his YouTube challenge video to compete for 1,000,000 Subscribers! And I WON! I STILL HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO PROCESS THIS YET HOLY CRAP".

Zealous even uploaded a video thanking Donaldson aka Mr Beast and putting together a care package for Mr Beast and his team to thank him for changing his life. A million subscribers instantly jack Zealous's status to a high-earning influencer on YouTube and greatly impacts his earnings and reach from the video-streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Mr Beast seems to be on a mission to turn every human being walking the planet into a millionaire.

His over-the-top antics and mighty giveaways have been a staple content on his 40million + subscribed channel on the video-sharing platform and he isn't stopping any soon.

Just last month, he devised a crazy challenge at the end of which the winner won an island - yes, you read that right - worth Rs 5 crore.

The YouTuber has previously given away a house, a Tesla, a Lamborghini, and copious amounts of cash to the winners of popular series that involves contestants to partake physically demanding tasks. These videos have brought him hundreds of millions of views to his channel.