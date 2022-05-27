Jimmy Kimmel's Powerful Monologue on Texas Massacre Leaves Internet Teary-eyed

On Tuesday, the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas city left the world in shook. From celebrities to influencers, everyone voiced their opinion on the matter. The popular talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, has addressed the issue in his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian was all teary-eyed when he telecast a monologue talking about the incident and criticised the government for supporting the keeping of guns.

Unlike his other shows, Jimmy opened Wednesday’s episode with a monologue where he talked about the mass shooting at the Uvalde elementary school by an 18-year-old gunman and the children who lost their lives. Jimmy started the show with a composed look but as soon as he said the second sentence, his eyes became teary and his voice heavy. He couldn’t control his grief, anger, and the multiple emotions he was telling. As his Tuesday show was recorded before the incident happen, he addressed the issue on Wednesday for the first time.

Starting his speech with a heavy heart, he said, “Once again, we grieve for the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed,” He, further, called the pro-gun group who ask the incident to ‘not to politicise’ and said that they know the damage they have done. Jimmy also spoke on the “common sense gun law” and said that 89 per cent of the Americans want the gun holders to have a background check before they get one. However, the bill is not getting passed and the lawmakers are listening to the National Rifle Association (NRA) instead of the common man.

Waking up people from sleep and asking every American to do something, he said, “If you care about this, we need to make sure that we do everything we can,” The reported further asserted, “It isn’t a time for moments of silence, this is a time to be loud”

The comedian has for the time talked about a tragedy on his live show and this surely showed the pain he is feeling for the 19 children who lost their lives without any fault. However, Texas broadcasters cut down the telecast in the middle and the complete show was not broadcasted in the city.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.