Jimmy Neesham's 'Don't Take Up Sport' Tweet Goes Viral After Semi-final Heroics

Jimmy Neesham has come a long way. The Kiwi all-rounder, who has had a tough time swallowing the “boundary count" defeat to England in the historic 50-over 2019 World Cup finals, shone bright on the semi-finals’ night of the 2021 T20 World Cup against the same opponents. Chasing England’s 167, NZ were well placed when Liam Livingstone scalped back-to-back wickets of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. The Black Caps then saw an uphill task of scoring 57 runs in 4 overs but that did not stop them from taking risks. Neesham played a blinder, slamming 27 off just 11 which had three sixes of Chris Jordan over which went for 23 runs. Although it was Daryl Mitchell’s brilliant 72* that took the Kiwis home with an over to spare, Neesham’s timely counter-attack paved the path for New Zealand to reach their maiden finals in the shortest format.

Mitchell, deservedly so, was declared the player of the match. Neesham, on the other hand, won many hearts among cricket fans who then dug up his heartbreaking tweet from 2019.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," a dejected Kiwi all-rounder had tweeted post the 2019 World Cup defeat.

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

“Chin up, Neesham"

Kids, don't listen to him — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 10, 2021

I remember reading this tweet back in 2019 and it broke my heart. Particularly happy for him tonight. What a guy! @JimmyNeesh https://t.co/WvFiP685BU— Aleeza Abbasi (@Aleeza1995) November 10, 2021

Nice guys don't always finish last.Loved every moment of today's fantastic cameo @JimmyNeesh & all the very best in the finals.#T20WorldCup #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/uOcAUuJbKu— SportySundae (@SportySundae) November 10, 2021

Kids will continue to take up sport. You and your side continue to be the biggest inspiration. Each one of you is a role model. Best of luck for the finals @JimmyNeesh #T20WorldCup https://t.co/PDJ4MjYyLZ— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) November 10, 2021

Chin up Jimmy. Today was your day. Not everyday goes same. https://t.co/ehIQVwRZjS— (@_mainkyakaru_) November 10, 2021

New Zealand are all set to meet the winner of the semi-final clash (on Thursday) between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday.

