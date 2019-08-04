Jimmy Neesham Tried the 'Kohli Has No Runs in Ashes' Bait on Twitter and Indians Fell For it
New Zealand star and funny man Jimmy Neesham's tweet on Rory Joseph Burns' glorious maiden Test ton in Ashes against Australia has riled up Kohli fans. Here's why.
File image of Virat Kohli / CricketNext | News18.
If you are new to the cricketverse, Indian Test cricketer Virat Kohli cannot play the celebrated Ashes series. In fact, no cricketer except those from England and Australia can participate in the oldest rivalry that international cricket has seen in its history. It's England vs Australia, after all.
The Ashes 2019 is back in all its glory and while Steve Smith's lone heroics with the bat on day 1 mesmerized the booing crowds at Edgbaston and frustrated the English attack, the second day completely belonged to the home batsman and opener Rory Joseph Burns, who brought up his maiden Test ton and helped his side end the day with only 17 runs behind to Aussie's total of 284. Better even, Joe Root's team has 6 wickets intact as they continue the charge with the bat on Saturday (Day 3).
Naturally, Rory's roaring century was celebrated far and wide by the cricket community but it was New Zealand star and funny man Jimmy Neesham's tweet on his glorious innings that managed to rattle Kohli fans.
This is what he tweeted:
Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career ♂️— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019
Neesham's obvious bait worked and Kohli army were up in arms.
Virat Kohli has won more world cups than the entire cricket fraternity of New Zealand https://t.co/KyLUstzUXo— Shubham Kumar Hota (@shubhamhota007) August 3, 2019
At first it was abt the WC tickets and now comparison between virat kohli and Rory Burns, looks like its not going good for neesham.♂️— mr rao (@SudheendraRao4) August 3, 2019
Mate, you're better than this. ♂️— Maneesh (@Maneesh1G) August 3, 2019
Also not sure Why your ✈️ Captain sir Kane is always compared to @imVkohli . The amount of runs whole Nz team has scored < Than the amount of runs kholi has scored dont ever compared anything with @imVkohli— J L (@jLunia) August 3, 2019
Or you, for that matter.— Kiwi Kali (@kiwi_kali) August 3, 2019
And more hundreds than Cook, Trescothick, Atherton and Stewart combined in a home Ashes Test while opening.— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 3, 2019
When things went overboard, Neesham took up the task of explaining the joke on his Twitter page.
I don’t think you understand the premise of the joke. The joke is that Virat Kohli can’t play in the ashes because he’s Indian.Thus it would be a silly statement for me to compare his ashes runs to those of Rory Burns, an Englishman. It elicits a response of surprise https://t.co/eAnXW7KSe5— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019
#bants https://t.co/PGh0EqYYwA— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019
You sure? https://t.co/6gP7DR1oka— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019
Thankfully, the humour wasn't lost on many cricket fans back home.
Thank you https://t.co/TU7ybzTIr3— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 3, 2019
Nice tweetYou just took a dig in a nice way at those cricket pundits who react to anything that happens in the Ashes and bring Kohli into the picture from nowhere. Nice and funny tweet.I liked your previous tweet also where you wanted people to not take up sports.— Shrinidhi Anil Varna श्रीनिधि अनिल वर्णा (@shrinidhivarna) August 3, 2019
Reaction of those who didn't get the joke pic.twitter.com/YNsf26u51l— Amir Sk (@aamirsk007) August 3, 2019
Rory burns now has more runs in his first ashes innings than entire kiwi team in ashes.— अंकित राज (@proudindianraj) August 3, 2019
The "Kohli has scored no runs/tons in Ashes" is a tried and tested joke format, one that riled up the Indian Twitter recently.
Steve Smith has 9 Ashes hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero.— Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) August 1, 2019
Apart from the furious responses that came his way, Twitter user @azkhawaja1's post also blessed us with these gems.
Kohli has 5 IPL Centuries but Babar Azam Zero.#Ashes— Jiten Das🇮🇳 (@im_jiten02) August 1, 2019
Stuart Broad, 8/15 at Nottingham in 4th Test, 2015-16.. Amir?? Zero. #FRUSTRATION 🔥— Deepan D pradeep (@ThisisDeepz) August 2, 2019
Smith has zero hundreds in Ind vs SL paytm series mate— Hemanth Raj (@hemanthrj) August 1, 2019
Ravi Bopara has 17 Ashes wickets.Wasim Akram? Zero https://t.co/TrXgeRh9Ef— JSK (@imjsk27) August 1, 2019
