An initiative by &
3-min read

Jimmy Neesham Tried the 'Kohli Has No Runs in Ashes' Bait on Twitter and Indians Fell For it

New Zealand star and funny man Jimmy Neesham's tweet on Rory Joseph Burns' glorious maiden Test ton in Ashes against Australia has riled up Kohli fans. Here's why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Jimmy Neesham Tried the 'Kohli Has No Runs in Ashes' Bait on Twitter and Indians Fell For it
File image of Virat Kohli / CricketNext | News18.
If you are new to the cricketverse, Indian Test cricketer Virat Kohli cannot play the celebrated Ashes series. In fact, no cricketer except those from England and Australia can participate in the oldest rivalry that international cricket has seen in its history. It's England vs Australia, after all.

The Ashes 2019 is back in all its glory and while Steve Smith's lone heroics with the bat on day 1 mesmerized the booing crowds at Edgbaston and frustrated the English attack, the second day completely belonged to the home batsman and opener Rory Joseph Burns, who brought up his maiden Test ton and helped his side end the day with only 17 runs behind to Aussie's total of 284. Better even, Joe Root's team has 6 wickets intact as they continue the charge with the bat on Saturday (Day 3).

Naturally, Rory's roaring century was celebrated far and wide by the cricket community but it was New Zealand star and funny man Jimmy Neesham's tweet on his glorious innings that managed to rattle Kohli fans.

This is what he tweeted:

Neesham's obvious bait worked and Kohli army were up in arms.

When things went overboard, Neesham took up the task of explaining the joke on his Twitter page.

Thankfully, the humour wasn't lost on many cricket fans back home.

The "Kohli has scored no runs/tons in Ashes" is a tried and tested joke format, one that riled up the Indian Twitter recently.

Apart from the furious responses that came his way, Twitter user @azkhawaja1's post also blessed us with these gems.

