Jimmy Neesham’s Reaction After NZ-Eng’s Thrilling T20 Final is Everything

England snatched the Twenty20 series against New Zealand in dramatic fashion in Auckland on Sunday, with a super over required to break the deadlock in scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago. This was strangely reminiscent of the World Cup final between the two teams about four months ago, when a super over was required to break the tie.

And guess who was caught in the middle both times? Jimmy Neesham. The year has been quite harsh for Neesham, what with the World Cup final and Sunday's match. As fate would have it, Neesham was in the middle of the field when both the games went into super over. Now that's not one but two memories which he could surely do without!

But unlike the World Cup final, when even the super over was tied, this time New Zealand finished nine runs short to give England the win and take the series 3-2. In the final over of regular play, England needed 13 from the last three balls by Neesham when Jordan went to the middle and belted six, two, and four to set up the tiebreaker.

However, the highlight of the match was James Neesham's reaction when the match went into super over. Again. You can spot the disappointment on his face, while he smirks at the cruel twist of fate. His reaction quickly went viral on social media, with some even digging up an old tweet of his post-World Cup, where he'd advised youngsters not to take up sport as a career.

After another super over loss Neesham: Why always me? Well played new ZealandersWat an breathtaking game nail biter..#NZvENG #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9Cq1wdeZup — vabby (@vibzievv) November 10, 2019

One more super over ! Unfortunately it reopened the NZ's World cup wounds ! Neesham can't believe this !!#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/laRler4swT — Venkat Ⓥ (@venkat0717) November 10, 2019

Jimmy Neesham's reaction to another Super Over is everything#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/KG2zKqQKra — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 10, 2019

Jimmy neesham and making match tie in final over is a better lovestory than twilight @JimmyNeesh#NZvENG — Subham (@subhsays) November 10, 2019

Face of Neesham tells the story. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2019

(With inputs from AFP)

