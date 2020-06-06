JK Rowling Appreciating Kids' Illustrations for 'The Ickabog' is the Teacher We All Want

Author JK Rowling has been sharing the illustrations that children have been drawing for her latest book The Ickabog which she released online last month. The Harry Potter author threw open a competition for children aged between 7 and 12 to draw illustrations. The best one would feature in the book which is scheduled to be released in November.

Last month, Rowling announced to release her latest book in installments on weekdays upto July 10 for free to keep children entertained in lockdown. It is a story for kids ages 7 to 9 and is not related to her other books, she said. The story is set in an imaginary land and was serialised online from May 26 in 34 daily, free installments. The story will be published as a complete book, ebook and audiobook in November. Rowling’s royalties will go to projects assisting groups impacted by the pandemic.

Niall, if this is what you can do without much practice I can only imagine what you'll produce if you keep drawing! I love the way you've drawn the monster, giving it both wolf and snake heads and a really dangerous energy! #TheIckabog https://t.co/DIwhLLpMZo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

This is a GORGEOUS flame-tailed peacock, Ryan! You've really captured the texture of the feathers - I love it! #TheIckabog https://t.co/l4PLEzX0mG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Elliott, this is a FABULOUS picture of Major Beamish! I can feel his panic as he tries to get back into his uniform! I love all the detail (especially his plumed helmet) and the rainbow colours of Major Beamish's pyjamas and bedroom! 🌈🌈🌈#TheIckabog https://t.co/ey7EYopOZo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

I absolutely LOVE this picture of Lord Flapoon! I have to say, his rainbow clothes, curly red hair and kind smile are making me like him far more than I did when I wrote him! Thank you for making me smile - I hope you enjoy the rest of the story! #TheIckabog https://t.co/qCeWosef8K — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Kirsten, these are wonderful! You’ve made them both so lovable- I love the Daisy on Daisy’s dress and Bert’s freckles! And then the fight scene 💔 Fabulous! #TheIckabog https://t.co/gXbEc6jdjS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Haley, there's so much I love about this picture - the terrified Fred with his lovely hair and the creepy one-eyed, octopus-like Ickabog who (even though he's a monster) looks as though it might be quite fun! #TheIckabog https://t.co/iGowhyMhNY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Lillie, I love your illustration! This wolfish Ickabog looks as though it's secretly quite sweet, although those yellow eyes might be scary if you saw them through the fog at night! #TheIckabog https://t.co/i1IriAvgQW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020

Rowling had earlier said the story of Ickabog came to her “well over a decade ago” and has emphasised that it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now”.