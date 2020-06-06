BUZZ

JK Rowling Appreciating Kids' Illustrations for 'The Ickabog' is the Teacher We All Want

File photo of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (Image courtesy: Reuters)

The Harry Potter author threw open a competition for children aged between 7 and 12 to draw illustrations for her latest book.

  June 6, 2020
Author JK Rowling has been sharing the illustrations that children have been drawing for her latest book The Ickabog which she released online last month. The Harry Potter author threw open a competition for children aged between 7 and 12 to draw illustrations. The best one would feature in the book which is scheduled to be released in November.

Last month, Rowling announced to release her latest book in installments on weekdays upto July 10 for free to keep children entertained in lockdown. It is a story for kids ages 7 to 9 and is not related to her other books, she said. The story is set in an imaginary land and was serialised online from May 26 in 34 daily, free installments. The story will be published as a complete book, ebook and audiobook in November. Rowling’s royalties will go to projects assisting groups impacted by the pandemic.

Rowling had earlier said the story of Ickabog came to her “well over a decade ago” and has emphasised that it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now”.


