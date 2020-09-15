JK Rowling Faces Flak for Transphobia Again after New Novel Features 'Transvestite' Serial Killer

Author JK Rowling is once again facing flak from feminists and the queer community after she released a new novel with a distinctly transphobic plotline.

"Troubled Blood" is the fifth of her Cormoran Strike detective novels written under her pen name Robert Galbraith. It features a queer serial killer at the centre of the plot who is trying to murder a woman. A review of the novel by The Telegraph noted that instead of using the more accurate "transgender", Rowling used the word "transvestite", which essentially just means a man who likes to dress up as a woman. The phrase has slowly been phased out of usage due to its derogatory connotations. Not just the Telegraph, Vanity Fair also mentioned her "transphobic" narrative as a turn-off.

As former fans of the author would remember, this isn't the first time Rowling has referred to transgender persons as "men in dresses". In June, she ranted against the use of the more inclusive term 'persons who menstruate' instead of women who menstruate.

Her transphobic rants and anti 'Self ID' stance which says allowing transgender persons the right to self-identity will endanger the safety of women in public toilets.

As always, Rowling has no statistical proof to show for these claims and beliefs. The reverse though - meaning transgender persons getting harassed in public restrooms opposite to their identified gender - has been well documented.

This is also not the first time that the author has used a transphobic angle in her books Robert Galbraith books. The British author had previously faced flak for her portrayal of a transgender woman in the second installment of the books.

Rowling's tweets have earned her further disgrace and hate on social media. The queer community completely debunked the author, who was also met with outrage from her cisgender fans. Readers of Harry Potter even compared her to the infuriating Miss Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix, the fifth novel in the famed series.

jk rowling is now just the most powerful troll there is — kakie like jackie (@kakiep83) September 15, 2020

real life footage of @jk_rowling being chased across twitter by the queer community for perpetuating dangerous, evil, outdated & unnecessary stereotypes to stoke prejudice pic.twitter.com/PeNOnMgfQt — leo kaLyan (@leokalyan) September 15, 2020

Since the release of the book, Rowling has been trending on social media with many posting under the #RIPJKRowling hashtag to mourn the so-called "death" of Rowling's career, which was imminent if she kept up such commentary. Her constant anti-trans commentary has also earned her the tag of a TERF - a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.