JK Rowling Excluded from 'Harry Potter Reunion' Show on HBO, Fans Express Solidarity

The recent announcement about a special show called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ by HBO has got all Potterheads excited. In this special episode, the cast and crew of the movies based on Harry Potter novels will come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of first film in the series. However, the name of the author of the books, JK Rowling, figured nowhere among the show participants. This soon let speculation run rife on social media that Rowling was not included due to certain ‘transphobic’ comments she made a few months ago. She was criticised for her views on the transgender community and was called a ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’ (TERF). The comments created a furore and even the stars of the series, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, distanced themselves from the creator of the franchise. However, she received support too from a large section of her readers who felt that her comments supported women and feminism. With the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling, her fans expressed solidarity with her after she was cancelled out of the show.

“JK Rowling worked tirelessly creating the world of Harry Potter, and they’re refusing to include her in the 20 year reunion because she thinks women are women and men are men. Wow."

JK Rowling worked tirelessly creating the world of Harry Potter, and they’re refusing to include her in the 20 year reunion because she thinks women are women and men are men. Wow. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) November 17, 2021

“Notice how Emma Watson celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter and makes no mention of @jk_rowling. How embarassing for Watson."

Notice how Emma Watson celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter and makes no mention of @jk_rowling. How embarassing for Watson. pic.twitter.com/0pFYrSRtcl— Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) November 16, 2021

“I will always be grateful to @jk_rowling for speaking up for me and for so many who don’t have a voice. Her integrity and bravery inspires. #IStandWithJKRowling"

I will always be grateful to @jk_rowling for speaking up for me and for so many who don't have a voice. Her integrity and bravery inspires.#IStandWithJKRowling pic.twitter.com/SR0x8SQKpM — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) November 17, 2021

“@jk_rowling is a humane, principled woman who puts pressing worries about the outlook of women and girls over shallow concerns about her own fame and reputation. If only more people had her guts. Of course #IStandWithJKRowling always."

.@jk_rowling is a humane, principled woman who puts pressing worries about the outlook of women and girls over shallow concerns about her own fame and reputation. If only more people had her guts. Of course #IStandWithJKRowling always.— Kathleen Stock (@Docstockk) November 17, 2021

“Ungrateful, spoiled brats who owe this woman everything and not one of them has the decency to defend what she actually said. A woman who raised herself from poverty through talent, who pays taxes and generously donates to charities."

Ungrateful, spoiled brats who owe this woman everything and not one of them has the decency to defend what she actually said. A woman who raised herself from poverty through talent, who pays taxes and generously donates to charities. https://t.co/yxM4CIZvME— Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) November 17, 2021

“If I owed my entire career to 1 person, if I’d known her since I was 8, if I was worth $90m because of her, then not only would I defend her when maligned but I would refuse to take part in any reunion that excluded her.

But that’s just me. #JKRowling"

If I owed my entire career to 1 person, if I'd known her since I was 8, if I was worth $90m because of her, then not only would I defend her when maligned but I would refuse to take part in any reunion that excluded her. But that's just me. #JKRowling https://t.co/0ay5mhQ1FE— John Boyne 📚 (@john_boyne) November 17, 2021

However, a section of the media called Rowling out.

“Sure, JK Rowling may not be “a part of" the 20th anniversary event, but she will profit from it, feed those profits into anti-trans organizations, and trans people will suffer from it. Also… JK Rowling should not be trending during trans awareness week."

Sure, JK Rowling may not be "a part of" the 20th anniversary event, but she will profit from it, feed those profits into anti-trans organizations, and trans people will suffer from it.Also… JK Rowling should not be trending during trans awareness week. — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) November 16, 2021

The HBO show will start streaming from January 1 next year.

