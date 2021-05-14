Khalsa Aid Just Received a 'Six-figure' Donation from JK Rowling for Covid-19 Relief Work in India

UK-based International humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid has been working relentlessly in India as it provides free of cost emergency medical services to patients of coronavirus. The relief organisation has been supporting medical networks across the country, comprising established medical organisations, facilities, and NGOs that are working on the ground to assist COVID-19 patients who are not only facing the deadly virus but also the crumbling medical infrastructure of the country.

Khalsa Aid has asked people to donate to their organisation so that they can procure more medical equipment like oxygen concentrators for struggling hospitals in India. On Thursday, the organisation received a generous donation from author JK Rowling’s charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust for their Covid Relief work in India.

Khalsa Aid tweeted the news on Thursday and mentioned that the Harry Potter creator donated a six-figure grant to the organisation to boost their work in India. According to Sikh24, the grant was given as part of The Volant Charitable Trust’s Covid-19 Response Fund which has donated money in seven figures to international charities as well. Some of the charities that have received donations from JK Rowling include, the British Red Cross, the Disasters Emergency Committee, United Way and Operation USA.

Wow! We are delighted & humbled to have received a generous, six-figure donation from @jk_rowling charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust (https://t.co/l4QHHYoygJ) for our Covid Relief work in India. We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work. #COVIDIndia pic.twitter.com/2pzu0Yhl7C— Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) May 13, 2021

Replying to Khalsa Aid’s tweet the British author expressed gratitude to everyone who bought a copy of her latest children’s book The Ickabog. Rowling wrote that it was because of the sales of her book that her charitable trust continues to be able to support those who are worst affected by the pandemic.

Once again, a huge thank you to everyone who bought a copy of The Ickabog. As a result, my charitable trust continues to be able to support those worst affected by the pandemic #COVIDIndia https://t.co/UZTEiqMfDZ— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 13, 2021

In another tweet, Khalsa Aid shared a glimpse of how their team of volunteers in England were working day and night preparing the shipment of vital aid supplies to India. The video showed packaged cardboard boxes waiting to be taken away.https://twitter.com/khalsa_aid/status/1392926547485528064?s=21

Khalsa Aid was founded by Ravinder Singh after he was deeply affected by the plight of the refugees in Kosovo in 1999. Inspired by the teachings of Sikh gurus that promoted wellbeing for all, Ravinder started the international relief organisation.

