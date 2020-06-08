JK Rowling Needs to Know that Menstruation is Not a Gendered Experience, Or Just Stick to Fiction

What is it with JK Rowling and transphobia? The British actor who not only won hearts of millions of children and adults with her magical Harry Potter series has time and again made foot in mouth comments that are enough to make many of her former fans cringe.

And now, she's back in news with her take on "people who menstruate".

Apparently, the world-renowned author has trouble understanding why people who menstruate aren't simply called 'women' anymore. Well here's a simple guide for Rowling to follow for future reference - non-binary genders menstruate too.

These may include intersex persons, transpersons and people with gender dysphoria often experience symptoms that are close to menstruating. In fact, many who do not identify themselves as biological women can identify with associated symptoms such as PMS. While they may not technically experience vaginal bleeding, the experience of menstruation is the same.

The idea here is to ungender biologics terms like menstruation from being just a "woman thing" or a "female" experience.

By doing so, the process which is an integral part of sex education of both men and women becomes a lot more inclusive to include experiences of a wide spectrum of genders.

By calling menstruation a woman's preserve only, Rowling is negating the experiences of several queer persons such as transmen who are actively trying to disgender their body from its cis understanding.

To break it down even further, imagine a trans man who has finally come out of the closet as queer and is now attempting to assimilate his biological "womanly" body or his assigned gender to his actual gender identity which is perhaps male. By telling him that menstruation is a female activity only, Rowling is undoing years of unlearning that queer people in many parts of the world were forced to be fitted into, like a box.

And as a writer, Rowling should be even more sensitive to the nuances of language.

For years, feminists have been trying to change the language to reflect neutrality. Chairperson from chairman, businesses person from businessman, nurse from male nurse, are all attempts to degender words that have nothing to do with one's gender. "People who menstruate" works just like that.

The idea is to understand that bodies do not define gender identities.

But perhaps it is unsurprising that Rowling has a flawed understanding of gender neutralizing words. This is the same author who infamously "liked" a transphobic tweet about men who wore dresses some years ago.

In 2019, she was slammed by gender activists for supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired for claiming people cannot change their biological sex.

Views such as these have often led Rowling to associated with acronyms such as - "TERF" - which refers to 'Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist". In the world of Harry Potter, such a character would be best described as an obnoxious Slytherin.

Being a feminist while viewing gender through a binary lens may be a far fetched idea even for Rowling to execute. Perhaps the author should best stick to what she knows best - fiction.