'JK Rowling Reveals That You' Can Go Viral Around the World Without Even Meaning To

Rowling has usually ranked high in the minds, hearts and feeds of her Tweeple, whether she's attempting to raise social awareness about topics as diverse as gender, race, and sexuality or her indefatigable railing against right-wing ideologues, most notably US President Donald Trump.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
'JK Rowling Reveals That You' Can Go Viral Around the World Without Even Meaning To
File photo of JK Rowling.
Fame mayn’t just be fleeting; it can be fickle too, with popularity sometimes devolving into notoriety. Among the many recent examples of this axiom is JK Rowling’s social media engagement with her millions-strong fan following around the globe.

Rowling has usually ranked high in the minds, hearts and feeds of her Tweeple, whether she’s attempting to raise social awareness about topics as diverse as gender, race, and sexuality or her indefatigable railing against right-wing ideologues, most notably US President Donald Trump.

However, her popularity seems to be waning of late on Twitter, the platform on which she is most active.

When she finally revealed details about Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald's love affair, a topic which has previously incited much furious debate among hordes of Harry Potter fans, people found her statements too little too late. While the relationship between the two wizards had never been made explicit in her best-selling series, Rowling had later mentioned, during a press conference, that Dumbledore was gay and had had a relationship with his friend-turned-foe, but had refused to discuss further details.

When she finally did speak about the same, in the DVD commentary of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, jaded fans were no longer as invested, finding the whole topic over and done with, and protesting that now it was just too much information.

Now, riffing off of that same backlash, #JKRowling has been dominating worldwide Twitter trends after people have found a fun new game.

Basically, one types “JK Rowling reveals that you” on one's phone and then tap the centre predictive word until it forms a complete sentence. The results are spell-binding, to say the least.












