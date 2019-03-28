'JK Rowling Reveals That You' Can Go Viral Around the World Without Even Meaning To
Rowling has usually ranked high in the minds, hearts and feeds of her Tweeple, whether she’s attempting to raise social awareness about topics as diverse as gender, race, and sexuality or her indefatigable railing against right-wing ideologues, most notably US President Donald Trump.
File photo of JK Rowling.
However, her popularity seems to be waning of late on Twitter, the platform on which she is most active.
When she finally revealed details about Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald's love affair, a topic which has previously incited much furious debate among hordes of Harry Potter fans, people found her statements too little too late. While the relationship between the two wizards had never been made explicit in her best-selling series, Rowling had later mentioned, during a press conference, that Dumbledore was gay and had had a relationship with his friend-turned-foe, but had refused to discuss further details.
When she finally did speak about the same, in the DVD commentary of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, jaded fans were no longer as invested, finding the whole topic over and done with, and protesting that now it was just too much information.
Now, riffing off of that same backlash, #JKRowling has been dominating worldwide Twitter trends after people have found a fun new game.
Basically, one types “JK Rowling reveals that you” on one's phone and then tap the centre predictive word until it forms a complete sentence. The results are spell-binding, to say the least.
JK Rowling reveals that you need to sleep all day long— Fadillah Akbar Novian Alamsyah (@akbarnov_) March 28, 2019
Well I'm gonna do it my way. JK Rowling reveals that you "be thick skinned and have fun. Drop drop drop Gogobebe~ Throw out the suit and tie. Dress code: bling bling bling. You and I, we mix and match. Don’t avoid it, drunken drunken Gogobebe~" LOL! #mamamoo_gogobebe #lyrics https://t.co/6Utxa2ABSg— Annarahman21 (@Annarahman21) March 28, 2019
JK Rowling reveals that you sNAPPED— ♡ (@BTSLovesControl) March 28, 2019
I'm not even kidding! In that form n everything lol pic.twitter.com/KC9yd13nSb
Jk Rowling reveals that you have a good job and you are not working— rohan mhatre (@mhatrerohan1990) March 28, 2019
JK Rowling reveals that you have to be at home and you can have a chance to shag your hair.— Lili (@ProbabLili) March 28, 2019
JK Rowling reveals that you have a great new years and you work on them goals for next year and you will be able to see the rest of the year and I'm continuing to post some of my friends got some more planned for this year as soon as I'm done with these jobs I have on the job https://t.co/ew08CqMlrp— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 28, 2019
