JK Rowling Shared 'Too Many' Harry Potter Details, So the Internet is Responding with Memes

While her commentary on politics and social issues are always appreciated, her habit of sharing mundane trivia from the children-friendly book series is being called out on the platform. With memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
JK Rowling Shared 'Too Many' Harry Potter Details, So the Internet is Responding with Memes
Image: A File photo of JK Rowling.
Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has a magical way with words, not just in her novels but in the realm of Twitterverse too.

While her commentary on politics and social issues are always appreciated, her habit of sharing mundane trivia from the Harry Potter series seems to have annoyed the Internet. And they are responding, with memes.

The British author is a regular on Twitter and when Rowling is not taking down Brexit trolls or ripping apart US President Donald Trump's tweets, she is busy tweeting away extra insights from the fictional series and revealing secrets about its characters, years after the last book was published.

For instance, did you know Rowling didn't decide to kill Lupin until she wrote Order of the Phoenix? Or her favourite character from the series was Dumbledore?

It goes on...














... and on.


The short stories from Rowling's Pottermore take things to a whole new level.



Annoyed by this trend, netizens are taking digs at the author by -- "No one | J.K. Rowling memes."

The meme starts with "No one" followed by Rowling's random fake fact from the Harry Potter series.

(Note: Strong language used below. You have been warned)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

