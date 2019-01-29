English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JK Rowling Shared 'Too Many' Harry Potter Details, So the Internet is Responding with Memes
While her commentary on politics and social issues are always appreciated, her habit of sharing mundane trivia from the children-friendly book series is being called out on the platform. With memes.
Image: A File photo of JK Rowling.
Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has a magical way with words, not just in her novels but in the realm of Twitterverse too.
While her commentary on politics and social issues are always appreciated, her habit of sharing mundane trivia from the Harry Potter series seems to have annoyed the Internet. And they are responding, with memes.
The British author is a regular on Twitter and when Rowling is not taking down Brexit trolls or ripping apart US President Donald Trump's tweets, she is busy tweeting away extra insights from the fictional series and revealing secrets about its characters, years after the last book was published.
For instance, did you know Rowling didn't decide to kill Lupin until she wrote Order of the Phoenix? Or her favourite character from the series was Dumbledore?
It goes on...
... and on.
The short stories from Rowling's Pottermore take things to a whole new level.
Annoyed by this trend, netizens are taking digs at the author by -- "No one | J.K. Rowling memes."
The meme starts with "No one" followed by Rowling's random fake fact from the Harry Potter series.
(Note: Strong language used below. You have been warned)
While her commentary on politics and social issues are always appreciated, her habit of sharing mundane trivia from the Harry Potter series seems to have annoyed the Internet. And they are responding, with memes.
The British author is a regular on Twitter and when Rowling is not taking down Brexit trolls or ripping apart US President Donald Trump's tweets, she is busy tweeting away extra insights from the fictional series and revealing secrets about its characters, years after the last book was published.
For instance, did you know Rowling didn't decide to kill Lupin until she wrote Order of the Phoenix? Or her favourite character from the series was Dumbledore?
It goes on...
Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015
Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016
Theory correct. https://t.co/Q46h56ljuU
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 18, 2018
... and on.
OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017
The short stories from Rowling's Pottermore take things to a whole new level.
Hogwarts didn't always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay
— Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019
Annoyed by this trend, netizens are taking digs at the author by -- "No one | J.K. Rowling memes."
The meme starts with "No one" followed by Rowling's random fake fact from the Harry Potter series.
(Note: Strong language used below. You have been warned)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
