JK Rowling Slammed Again for Transphobic 'We Who Must Not Be Named' Tweet on Women's Day

JK Rowling has done it again. Another one of her tweets stirred up controversy as it was perceived to be transphobic. In a tweet on International Women’s Day, Rowling wrote, “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day." In a thread, Rowling was criticising Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which would make it easier for citizens to legally change their gender. “The law @NicolaSturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused," she had earlier tweeted. The tweets on March 8 came after a BBC interview of Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom, reports Newsweek.

In the interview, Dodds spoke about how there are different definitions of what constitutes a woman. Referring to it, Rowling tweeted, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay". She then went on to appreciate Women’s Rights Network’s Woman of the Year 2022 Joanna Cherry in a tweet, writing, “This is what a woman who owns a dictionary and a backbone looks like."

Advertisement

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

*feministly* women are all Voldemort https://t.co/FLJbECuOgw— Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) March 9, 2022

You're a terrible human being and your name is going to go down in history as that hateful bigot who helped ruin peoples lives, and I will enjoy to see your legacy dismantled and desecrated 🙂 https://t.co/W9SlQv20e1— Rebel Moon and soy Enthusiast 🏳️‍🌈 (@Soy_cracker) March 8, 2022

Y'know, as if the transphobia wasn't shitty enough, this woman's endless one-hit-wonder reference-fishing is just so fucking SAD.At least George Lucas also had Indiana Jones, y'know? This is like if the guy from Flock of Seagulls worked lyrics from "I Ran" into every tweet. https://t.co/w56Ix9S8on — Give me Bob Chapek's job you cowards (@tonygoldmark) March 8, 2022

Harry Potter and the Increasingly Embarrassing and Dangerous Cry For Relevancy https://t.co/p9yP6YtXcS— deafpony (@wearedeafpony) March 8, 2022

I know I shouldn’t give her the time of day but this tweet is so gratuitous. Seriously, with all the issues and dangers we all face at the hands of the patriarchy she wants to use this day, which is about GENDER EQUALITY, to go after trans women? That’s who she wants to fight??? https://t.co/BzUCNnsKds— Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) March 8, 2022

Responding to one of Dodds’ videos, Rowling further tweeted, “This morning you told the British public you literally can’t define what a woman is. What’s the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles?" Following is the video to which she was reacting.

This morning you told the British public you literally can't define what a woman is. What's the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles? https://t.co/QoBPt5HpKf— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

A Twitter user asked Rowling, “You really want your legacy to die on this hill?" She responded: “Yes, sweetheart. I’m staying right here on this hill, defending the right of women and girls to talk about themselves, their bodies and their lives in any way they damn well please. You worry about your legacy, I’ll worry about mine." Rowling has repeatedly courted controversy with her ‘transphobic’ tweets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.