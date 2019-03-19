JK Rowling Talks About Dumbledore and Grindelwald's Gay Relationship, Gets Trolled

professor x: what’s your power?



jk rowling: i can rewrite the past of fictional characters



gay professor x : interesting — Skoog (@Skoogeth) March 18, 2019

JK Rowling reveals that you, the reader, are gay. — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) March 18, 2019

Inspired by recent turn of events and JK Rowling, I would like to announce that the contestants on RuPaul’s drag race are indeed gay and most of them engagement in homosexual activities that include but not limited to butts and dicks very frequently — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) March 18, 2019

no one:



jk rowling: mcgonagall would frequently take her cat form to have intense sex with shane dawson — courtney (@kourtneycing) March 18, 2019

nobody:



jk rowling: harry’s first sexual experience was with his nimbus 2000 — luigi (@luigibencosme) March 19, 2019

jk rowling: omg fun fact about moaning myr—



me: leave it. — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) March 18, 2019

no one:



jk rowling: draco had a weight gain kink — GET NASTY (@asweeterdream) March 18, 2019

me:



jk rowling:



me:



jk rowling:



me: i —



jk rowling: arthur weasley likes to watch — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 18, 2019

JK Rowling is finally revealing details about Dumbledore and Grindelwald's love affair, but no one wants to hear about it.Many folks aren't happy with her assertions about the love match between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. According to Mashable, the author talks about the couple in a feature included in the DVD and Blu-ray versions of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship," Rowling said. "But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows, really, what the other person is feeling."The bestselling author added: "You can't know, you can believe you know. So I'm less interested in the sexual side -- though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship -- than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships," she said.Last year, when the director of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald had stated that the sexuality of fan favourite Albus Dumbledore would not be "explicitly" explored in the film, people were not too happy at that aspect of the character being brushed under the carpet.Now, even though Rowling finally talking in explicit detail about Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship, fans are saying it's too little, too late, with many taking to Twitter to mock the author for trying to update the canon at such a late date.Others said they were weary of hearing about the sex lives of Harry Potter characters and had some fun at the expense of Rowling