BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

JK Rowling Wants to Pay One Year's Salary to Pranskter Who Trolled UK Govt on Twitter

An unautorised tweet was posted by the UK Civil Services handle recently, causing an uproar on social media | Image credit: Twitter

An unautorised tweet was posted by the UK Civil Services handle recently, causing an uproar on social media | Image credit: Twitter

The prank came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of the Conservative Boris Johnson government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Share this:

A sneaky tweet posted anonymously from an official government handle on Twitter created an uproar in the United Kingdom on Sunday and even attracted the attention of Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

On Sunday, the UK Cabinet Office's official handle took to Twitter to inform that an "unauthorised tweet" had been posted from a government-run handle on Sunday without the knowledge of supervisors.

The government also informed that the tweet had since been removed and that the matter was being investigated.

While it was hard to decipher the cryptic tweet, netizens soon found out the particular tweet in question that seemed to have been posted anonymously.

On May 24, the UK Civil Service's official Twitter handle posted the following tweet: "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with such truth twisters?"

The tweet instantly went viral before being taken down. The prank came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of the Conservative Boris Johnson government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As more and more netizens shared it, many including writer JK Rowling praised the anonymous prankster for coming up with the best way to resign ever.

Responding to the Cabinet Office's tweet regarding the prank, Rowling wrote, "When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary".

Rowling wasn't the only one who came to the prankster's defence. Many on the internet said that such incidents proved that the UK government's "mask was falling" under the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of today, UK had over 36,000 deaths due to coronavirus and over 2.6 lakh confirmed cases.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading