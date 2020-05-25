JK Rowling Wants to Pay One Year's Salary to Pranskter Who Trolled UK Govt on Twitter

A sneaky tweet posted anonymously from an official government handle on Twitter created an uproar in the United Kingdom on Sunday and even attracted the attention of Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

On Sunday, the UK Cabinet Office's official handle took to Twitter to inform that an "unauthorised tweet" had been posted from a government-run handle on Sunday without the knowledge of supervisors.

An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter. — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) May 24, 2020

The government also informed that the tweet had since been removed and that the matter was being investigated.

While it was hard to decipher the cryptic tweet, netizens soon found out the particular tweet in question that seemed to have been posted anonymously.

What a legendary way to quit your job... love that! pic.twitter.com/qspOWpiWnR — przemekg18 (@przemekg18) May 24, 2020

On May 24, the UK Civil Service's official Twitter handle posted the following tweet: "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with such truth twisters?"

The tweet instantly went viral before being taken down. The prank came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of the Conservative Boris Johnson government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As more and more netizens shared it, many including writer JK Rowling praised the anonymous prankster for coming up with the best way to resign ever.

Responding to the Cabinet Office's tweet regarding the prank, Rowling wrote, "When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary".

When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary. https://t.co/D7DRlwcjty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

Rowling wasn't the only one who came to the prankster's defence. Many on the internet said that such incidents proved that the UK government's "mask was falling" under the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of today, UK had over 36,000 deaths due to coronavirus and over 2.6 lakh confirmed cases.