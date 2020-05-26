JK Rowling to Release New Novel 'The Ickabog' Online for Free for Children in Lockdown

Author JK Rowling of 'Harry Potter' is all set to publish a new children’s book, The Ickabog, for free online in lockdown.

The book is a fairy tale “about truth and the abuse of power” that she has kept in her attic for years, The Guardian reported. The book is unrelated to any of her earlier books.

The story is set in an imaginary land will be serialised online from Tuesday afternoon in 34 daily, free installments. The story will be published as a complete book, ebook and audiobook in November. Rowling’s royalties will go to projects assisting groups impacted by the pandemic.

The Harry Potter' author said the story of Ickabog came to her “well over a decade ago” and has emphasised that it “isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now”.

“The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country,” Rowling was quoted as saying by the Guardian. Rowling has lately been critical of the UK government’s response to the Dominic Cummings crisis.

She has talked about the “political fairytale ... for slightly younger children” back in 2009. She said that she wrote the story “in fits and starts” in between the Potter books and had planned to publish it after the final book in the series. However, she wrote other novels like The Casual Vacancy, and The Cuckoo’s Calling under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. She said she decided to “step away from children’s books for a while”, and kept the first draft of The Ickabog in her attic.

"Over time I came to think of it as a story that belonged to my two younger children, because I’d read it to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory,” she said on Tuesday. The idea of publishing it free online came few weeks ago.

People are happy to see their favourite author back and reacted to the news on Twitter.

