JK Rowling's Transphobic Rant on 'Women Rapists' Disappoints Harry Potter Fans Once Again

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has once again caused a stir on Twitter with a transphobic tweet. She is known to regularly tweet derogatory comments towards transgender persons, and fans worldwide have criticised her for it. In fact, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson are known to have distanced themselves from her because of her TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) outlook, and Rowling was not made a part of the HBO special show called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’. Now, Rowling has shared a Times UK article titled "Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women’. The article discusses Police Scotland’s decision to log rapes committed by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the offender identifies as female. Sharing it, Rowling wrote on Twitter: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.(sic)"

“Some cis women are rapists. Worth noting that many GCs also want to record trans women rape victims as men. This is all just moral panic to justify taking away all trans people rights. It’s to bypass your rational brain," a Twitter user wrote.

Apart from a discussion on the UK legal system and questions on whether sexual violence is “inherently male", Rowling’s tweet once again brought forward the art vs artist debate wherein people have long contemplated whether or not it is possible to enjoy someone’s art whilst separating it from the artist as a person. If an artist does something morally reprehensible but their art is still stellar, is it ethically wrong to consume the art that would ultimately contribute towards the artist’s well-being? Many Twitter users shared that they were now unable to enjoy the Harry Potter books that they had grown up with.

One Twitter user agreed with Rowling’s comment; they wrote: “This happened to me. My rapist transitioned and now all guilt seems to be gone under the guise of others being “accepting”. Thank you for speaking out about this even though you receive awful amounts of hate. I worry for women that have to deal with these men in their spaces."

In response, another user tweeted: “And that would be a different issue. The problem is not that your abusers gender was respected, but that the people around them ceased to hold them accountable. Those are two different things."

