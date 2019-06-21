J&K Traffic Sign Reads Don't Use Phone While 'Drinking' Instead of 'Driving', Cops Blame Miscreants

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are blaming “disgruntled elements” for distorting a road safety message on a traffic police signboard.

Pictures of the signboard which read ‘DON’T USE MOBILE PHONE WHILE DRINKING’ went viral on social media earlier this week, prompting the Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir to issue a clarification and order an inquiry.

“Traffic Police Rural Jammu has installed a signboard at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road recently with the nomenclature that ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’ in order to ensure general awareness among the concerned drivers.

However, it has been brought into the notice of SSP Traffic Rural Jammu that some disgruntled elements have changed the aforesaid signboard with the nomenclature that “Don’t use a mobile phone while drinking”, which is a matter of serious concern and requires to be enquired thoroughly,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith said in an order on Tuesday.

The SSP ordered a preliminary enquiry to “identify and fix the responsibility of defaulter.”

“You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, drawing some tongue-in-cheek responses.

You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice. pic.twitter.com/DqajhOWbTj — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 20, 2019

“Drunk tweets and texts are a thing. That is sound advice,” one comment read.

Drunk tweets and texts are a thing. That is sound advice. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) June 20, 2019

“Okay. But 99% do use phones after drinking. Impossible to stop them afterwards,” read another.

Okay. But 99% do use phones after drinking. Impossible to stop them afterwards — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 20, 2019

“This advice is extremely relevant. Drunk-texting is worse than an accident," another tweeple wrote.