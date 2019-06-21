Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

J&K Traffic Sign Reads Don't Use Phone While 'Drinking' Instead of 'Driving', Cops Blame Miscreants

Meanwhile, the internet approved of the erroneous 'don't use phone while drinking' message, claiming drunk texts were only too real and should really be avoided.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
J&K Traffic Sign Reads Don't Use Phone While 'Drinking' Instead of 'Driving', Cops Blame Miscreants
'Don't use mobile phone while drinking' read a traffic sign board installed by Jammu and Kashmir traffic police | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are blaming “disgruntled elements” for distorting a road safety message on a traffic police signboard.

Pictures of the signboard which read ‘DON’T USE MOBILE PHONE WHILE DRINKING’ went viral on social media earlier this week, prompting the Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir to issue a clarification and order an inquiry.

“Traffic Police Rural Jammu has installed a signboard at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road recently with the nomenclature that ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’ in order to ensure general awareness among the concerned drivers.

However, it has been brought into the notice of SSP Traffic Rural Jammu that some disgruntled elements have changed the aforesaid signboard with the nomenclature that “Don’t use a mobile phone while drinking”, which is a matter of serious concern and requires to be enquired thoroughly,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith said in an order on Tuesday.

The SSP ordered a preliminary enquiry to “identify and fix the responsibility of defaulter.”

“You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, drawing some tongue-in-cheek responses.

“Drunk tweets and texts are a thing. That is sound advice,” one comment read.

“Okay. But 99% do use phones after drinking. Impossible to stop them afterwards,” read another.

“This advice is extremely relevant. Drunk-texting is worse than an accident," another tweeple wrote.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram