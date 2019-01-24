LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Bibek Debroy Says People Who Believe India Had Ancient Tech Should First Read the Puranas

News18.com | January 24, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

Big words from bigger authors take stage at the world's biggest literature festival. Or as someone who has never read a book would say, "It's going to be huuuuuge".

The twelfth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival has begun, and as floggers of dead horses we'll be bringing you the highlights and low points of the 'Kumbh of Literature' as and when they happen. Unfortunately for the scandal rags, but perhaps luckily for the ladies of Jaipur, prolific socialites and occasional "writers" Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth will be MIA from the JLF this year, and unconfirmed reports suggest that visitors have been advised to bring their own lechers. Thankfully, media mavens like JLF Insider and yours truly are there to provide succour for suckers, of literature naturally.
Jan 24, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

A hit, a palpable hit.

Jan 24, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
 Tee-hee! Why should Insider(s) have all the fun? Follow this thread.

Jan 24, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Follow the JLF twitter handle to stay behind the times. Like, an hour behind at least.

Jan 24, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

#overheardatJLF 
Car driver to policeman outside Diggi palace: Yahan itni bhir kyu hai?
Policeman: Jaipur mein naye hai kya?

Jan 24, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Say what? Young politician thinks young people shouldn't be allowed to do whatever they want.

Jan 24, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)
Pilot: "Vasundhara ji promised 15 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan. There aren't that many jobs in entire Rajasthan even today . I do not want to make such promises which I cannot keep."

Jan 24, 2019 11:53 am (IST)
Sachin Pilot on Sabarimala: "Generally we believe that women should be allowed to worship in any religious place. But in the particular instance of Sabarimala, there is a different set of sentiments that we also have to respect."

Sure we do, especially ahead of elections. 

Jan 24, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
"I wasn't born a father. I wasn't born a mother. It's because of Meghna that I became a father and a mother." - Gulzar about Meghna.

Jan 24, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Psst, the Vasu referred to here is Sreenivasan Jain

Jan 24, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
Tsk tsk, rough morning? How's it hanging, friend Insider?
 

Jan 24, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Meghna Gulzar along with her father, Gulzar Saab, is on stage to begin the first session of the morning, titled 'Because We Are: A Portrait of My Father', a discussion on Meghna's book on her dad. Crowds are overflowing to hear the father-daughter duo. The two of them are pictured here with Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri.

Jan 24, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

Sachin Pilot launched the Indian Express's book 26/11: Stories of Strength

Jan 24, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
"You know you love me. XOXO"
That is correct!

Jan 24, 2019 11:03 am (IST)
"Science has much to learn from literature and art": Nobel Laureate Sir Venki Ramakrishnan delivers his keynote speech on The Role of Science in Today's world.

Jan 24, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

Ruth Padel began her keynote address with the poem 'Jaipur'

Jan 24, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

When you watch the movie, instead of reading the book!

https://www.pscp.tv/ZEEJLF/1vOGwZvdOmWKB?t=24m6s

Jan 24, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Guess who's back? Back again.
Shashi's back (tell a friend).

Jan 24, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Apart from exciting performances by Roohani Sisters, Indian Ocean, L. Subramaniam, DubFX, Jasbir Jassi, Kutle Khan and many others, audiences can also look forward to conversations at the Jaipur Music Stage featuring speakers from the world of music.

Jan 24, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Ahem! Comment redacted. Or is it edited?

Jan 24, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
br /> Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar will be discussing her book Because He Is, in a session with her legendary father, Gulzar. | READ: Would Be Deceptive to Not Mention Parents' Separation: Meghna Gulzar on Writing Father's Biography

It isn't easy to be Gulzar's only daughter. At 84, the poet-lyricist is as relevant today as he was in the 70s-80s, when he was making sharp commentaries on the rapidly-changing India through classics like Ijaazat and Aandhi.

Jan 24, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

"And now we'll keep scrolling scrolling scrolling," to mis-quote Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit

Jan 24, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

The festival's line-up boasts Man Booker-winner Ben Okri; Pulitzer-awardee Colson Whitehead; Yale Professor and renowned astrophysicist  Priyamvada Natarajan; best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith; Man Booker-winning Yann Martel; writer and essayist André Aciman whose Call Me by Your Name inspired the movie which made the world fall in love with Timothée Chalamet; Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times bestselling-author and 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winner; Germaine Greer, writer, academic, and feminist first; Sohaila Abdulali, journalist and prolific writer; Anuradha Roy, winner of the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016, and longlisted for the Man Booker 2015; Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, award-winning novelist, poet, activist and teacher of writing; British novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru; former Newsnight anchor Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s best-known journalists and author of nine books; Jeffrey Archer, master of the twist-in-the-tale; NoViolet Bulawayo, the first black African woman and Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the Man Booker; and Alvaro Enrigue, one of Spanish literature’s most accomplished writers.

Jan 24, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

The eagle has landed! Shashi Tharoor returns to Diggi

Jan 24, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

We couldn't have put it better ourselves.

JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Bibek Debroy Says People Who Believe India Had Ancient Tech Should First Read the Puranas
An image from JLF 2016.

Shantanu David is getting you live updates from the festival.

The inaugural keynote was delivered by Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author and President of the Royal Society.

The inaugural keynote was delivered by Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author and President of the Royal Society.




