JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Bibek Debroy Says People Who Believe India Had Ancient Tech Should First Read the Puranas

A hit, a palpable hit.
@JLFInsider so that every time u use a cuss word it falls on your head! https://t.co/4OSZbfB0eJ— Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) January 24, 2019
First day at JLF. Will add to this thread every time I hear the word ‘doyen(ne)’.— Mahesh Rao (@mraozing) January 24, 2019
Follow the JLF twitter handle to stay behind the times. Like, an hour behind at least.
The #ZEEJLF2019 inaugural session 'Imagining our Worlds' included a reading by poet @ruth_padel titled 'The First Cell on Earth' and a keynote address from Nobel laureate Sir Venki Ramakrishnan on the role of science in today’s world.— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 24, 2019
At @NexaExperience Front Lawn @DiggiPalace pic.twitter.com/zC1xtSyazr
Say what? Young politician thinks young people shouldn't be allowed to do whatever they want.
Sachin Pilot on freedom of expression: “I don’t think young people should be allowed to do whatever they want. There is a limit.” Wah wah— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
Vasu asking Sachin how a young modern progressive foreign-educated person like himself can stand to be in a feudal, dynastic party like the Congress. Sachin’s like MY PARTY IS THE BEST PARTY— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
Why the fuck are there pots hanging above our heads pic.twitter.com/JsIJLdjkDR— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
You know you love me. XOXO pic.twitter.com/Uvs43t1Jut— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
Ruth Padel began her keynote address with the poem 'Jaipur'
@ruthpadel blowing us all away with her poetry at @ZEEJLF this morning 😍❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/nMXyjJBKmS— Georgina Wilding (@WildingGeorgina) January 24, 2019
When you watch the movie, instead of reading the book!
Guess who's back? Back again.
Shashi's back (tell a friend).
Back again for more! https://t.co/LICb3ILQzq— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 24, 2019
Apart from exciting performances by Roohani Sisters, Indian Ocean, L. Subramaniam, DubFX, Jasbir Jassi, Kutle Khan and many others, audiences can also look forward to conversations at the Jaipur Music Stage featuring speakers from the world of music.
Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist Shruti Vishwanath opens the Festival at @NexaExperience Front Lawn!#ZEEJLF2019 #MorningMusic pic.twitter.com/Az6bNDJtGV— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 24, 2019
Ahem! Comment redacted. Or is it edited?
who is, tbh pic.twitter.com/tuoGdvX2Dt— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
It isn't easy to be Gulzar's only daughter. At 84, the poet-lyricist is as relevant today as he was in the 70s-80s, when he was making sharp commentaries on the rapidly-changing India through classics like Ijaazat and Aandhi.
"And now we'll keep scrolling scrolling scrolling," to mis-quote Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit
Looking forward to another great year @ZEEJLF what a welcome @SanjoyRoyTWA @DalrympleWill @NamitaGokhale_ #ZEEJLF2019 @mrugs19 pic.twitter.com/VaqdvAnKsz— Vikas Wadhwani (@Vikecstatic) January 24, 2019
The festival's line-up boasts Man Booker-winner Ben Okri; Pulitzer-awardee Colson Whitehead; Yale Professor and renowned astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan; best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith; Man Booker-winning Yann Martel; writer and essayist André Aciman whose Call Me by Your Name inspired the movie which made the world fall in love with Timothée Chalamet; Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times bestselling-author and 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winner; Germaine Greer, writer, academic, and feminist first; Sohaila Abdulali, journalist and prolific writer; Anuradha Roy, winner of the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016, and longlisted for the Man Booker 2015; Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, award-winning novelist, poet, activist and teacher of writing; British novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru; former Newsnight anchor Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s best-known journalists and author of nine books; Jeffrey Archer, master of the twist-in-the-tale; NoViolet Bulawayo, the first black African woman and Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the Man Booker; and Alvaro Enrigue, one of Spanish literature’s most accomplished writers.
The eagle has landed! Shashi Tharoor returns to Diggi
Just landed in Jaipur for @ZEEJLF & @ProfCong tomorrow & Friday. https://t.co/FGBeF8r6cM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 23, 2019
We couldn't have put it better ourselves.
Hi guys, it's that time of the year again when you can throw a dart in any direction at Diggi Palace and it will strike a man named in #MeToo.— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 16, 2019
