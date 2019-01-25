JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature

Event Highlights
Basically, big words from bigger authors have taken stage at the world's biggest literature festival. Or as someone who has never read a book would say, "It's going to be huuuuuge". We'll be bringing you the highlights and low points of the 'Kumbh of Literature' as and when they happen. Unfortunately for our readers, but perhaps luckily for the ladies of Jaipur, prolific socialites and occasional "writers" Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth will be MIA from the JLF this year, and unconfirmed reports suggest that visitors have been advised to bring their own lechers. Thankfully, media mavens like JLF Insider and yours truly are there to provide succour for suckers, of literature naturally. Shantanu David is getting you all the live updates, you lucky devils:
In The MAHAKUMBH of LITERATURE @ZEEJLF Into the spiritual life of Hinduism's greatest thinker ADI SHANKARACHARYA. #ZEEJLF2019 pic.twitter.com/rQNpEahD8v— ABHISHEK PRINCE (@PrinceRohta) January 25, 2019
Nasreen Munni Kabir begins today's first session with Gulzar on 'Jiya Jale: Stories Behind The Songs.' Another interesting session that is happening simultaneously at Charbagh is on Adi Shankaracharya, Hinduism's greatest thinker, in which Pavan K Varma is in conversation with Malashri Lal.
Here’s what the second day of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’ has in store for you. Tune in to @ZEEJLF and catch all these exciting panel sessions and others live on Twitter! #ZEEJLF2019 pic.twitter.com/ufUuWQTfVl— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 25, 2019
Meanwhile, it seems the rain Gods are not answering the pleas of the JLF crowd.
Very boring launch of The Long March. Audience praying for rain @JLF— پرندوں کی نظر (@birdseyeview) January 24, 2019
Time for some election talk
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor says the title of his book 'Paradoxical Prime Minister' is apt.
"Initially, Mr Modi was saying all the correct things. He was talking about sabka vikas, He was saying I will be a prime minister for all Indians, he was saying that constitution was my holy book and so on and on. So I said we not only have to welcome these statements but by welcoming them we are putting up a yardstick against which we will judge him in future. If I had criticized him even when he was saying the right things, it undermines our credibility to criticise him when he does a wrong thing," Tharoor said.
Six months after PM Modi came to power, Tharoor said he started writing his book 'Paradoxical Prime Minister'. "I was able to begin it with words, I told you so," he said.
"He says all these liberal things and makes all these pronouncements. But he rests for his own political importance for his electoral viability across the country on the most liberal elements in the Indian society," the Congress leader said. "Unfortunately, Mr Modi has spent the last four and a half year proving me right."
Shashi Tharoor's session on Tharoorism begins. Despite light showers at Diggi Palace, the session is packed. We already know #Tharoorism is a winner at JLF.
Tharoor’s farrago threatening to bring cold rain to #JLF— Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) January 24, 2019
Meanwhile, the show must go on.
.@NamitaGokhale_ introduces the session on #FindingRadha with Alka Pande, Bulbul Sharma, @devduttmyth, @PavanK_Varma, Yudit Kornberg Greenberg and Malashri Lal! @ZEEJLF #KeepReadingWithPenguin #JLF2019 pic.twitter.com/nLLC4Qs48Q— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) January 24, 2019
A tree fell at #JLF2019 Hope everyone’s fine #JaipurLiteratureFestival @ZEEJLF pic.twitter.com/DGFIZuISxX— Rakesh Goswami (@DrRakeshGoswami) January 24, 2019
Damn it, Nirav. One needs to snack in order to snark.
Nirav idk about you buddy can we have some damn lunch? Snark is hard work https://t.co/hngsUYkGij— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
So Many Books, So Little Time: Juergen Boos in conversation with Urvashi Butalia https://t.co/8IG8etZGsR— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 24, 2019
About time, no?
Germaine Greer, author of the bestseller 'The Female Eunuch', speaks about her latest book 'On Rape', and argues that we need to rethink the discourse around rape. She and @BeeRowlatt are in conversation at the @NexaExperience Front Lawn #ZEEJLF2019 pic.twitter.com/RQmCQf7ixT— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 24, 2019
.@bibekdebroy in conversation with @PushpeshPant on The Puranas at #ZeeJLF2019 #HCIatZeeJLF. Arguably the most popular purana is the Bhagvad Purana. Many of the Puranas haven't been translated to English. My intent is to translate all 18 Puranas. pic.twitter.com/y4F5xnxLHv— HarperCollins India (@HarperCollinsIN) January 24, 2019
Nobel laureate and keynote speaker Venki Ramakrishnan: "Art, literature and science are all ways of capturing essential truths about the world, but science has some distinctive aspects encapsulated in the Royal Society’s motto is Nullius in verba, or “On nobody’s word.” In science, it does not matter who you are or where something is written, but an idea is accepted because it is testable by experiments that can be reproduced by anyone anywhere in the world with the required training and expertise. Today, science is more important than ever. We live in a world in which science and technology are ubiquitous. Decisions are constantly made by governments, corporations, educators and others that affect us in profound ways."
Germaine Greer while discussing sex and feminism with Bee Rowlatt.
“Why is the mic this shape?” - Germaine Greer— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
A hit, a palpable hit.
@JLFInsider so that every time u use a cuss word it falls on your head! https://t.co/4OSZbfB0eJ— Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) January 24, 2019
First day at JLF. Will add to this thread every time I hear the word ‘doyen(ne)’.— Mahesh Rao (@mraozing) January 24, 2019
Follow the JLF twitter handle to stay behind the times. Like, an hour behind at least.
The #ZEEJLF2019 inaugural session 'Imagining our Worlds' included a reading by poet @ruth_padel titled 'The First Cell on Earth' and a keynote address from Nobel laureate Sir Venki Ramakrishnan on the role of science in today’s world.— ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@ZEEJLF) January 24, 2019
At @NexaExperience Front Lawn @DiggiPalace pic.twitter.com/zC1xtSyazr
Say what? Young politician thinks young people shouldn't be allowed to do whatever they want.
Sachin Pilot on freedom of expression: “I don’t think young people should be allowed to do whatever they want. There is a limit.” Wah wah— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
Vasu asking Sachin how a young modern progressive foreign-educated person like himself can stand to be in a feudal, dynastic party like the Congress. Sachin’s like MY PARTY IS THE BEST PARTY— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
Why the fuck are there pots hanging above our heads pic.twitter.com/JsIJLdjkDR— JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019
An image from JLF 2016.
-
