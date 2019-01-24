JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor on Why He Thinks Narendra Modi is 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister'

Jan 24, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

Time for some election talk

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor says the title of his book 'Paradoxical Prime Minister' is apt.

"Initially, Mr Modi was saying all the correct things. He was talking about sabka vikas, He was saying I will be a prime minister for all Indians, he was saying that constitution was my holy book and so on and on. So I said we not only have to welcome these statements but by welcoming them we are putting up a yardstick against which we will judge him in future. If I had criticized him even when he was saying the right things, it undermines our credibility to criticise him when he does a wrong thing," Tharoor said.

Six months after PM Modi came to power, Tharoor said he started writing his book 'Paradoxical Prime Minister'. "I was able to begin it with words, I told you so," he said.

"He says all these liberal things and makes all these pronouncements. But he rests for his own political importance for his electoral viability across the country on the most liberal elements in the Indian society," the Congress leader said. "Unfortunately, Mr Modi has spent the last four and a half year proving me right."