1-min read

Hemant Soren Asks for Books Instead of Bouquets, Earns Praise from Manish Sisodia

Soren is set to take oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday in a ceremony that will be attended by top opposition leaders.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Hemant Soren | Image credit: Twitter
Hemant Soren | Image credit: Twitter

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren won praise on social media including from Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after he shared a photo of the books he had received as "gifts" rather than bouquets.

Soren is set to take oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday in a ceremony that will be attended by top opposition leaders.

"No one should stay away from poor and deprived education in Jharkhand, that is my resolve. Thank you kindly to all of you for offering a 'book' in place of 'bouquet'," Soren wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo of himself with books he had apparently received as gifts since his party swept the state elections.

Soren had earlier asked his wellwishers and supporters in Jharkhand on Friday to greet him with books instead of bouquets.

Soren's image with the books on Sunday was liked and shared by thousands of Twitter. And among those impressed by the move was none other than Sisodia.

"Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM," The Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote. "Yes! If all the CMs of the country make education their priority, then the country will move forward very fast. We have successfully done this experiment in Delhi. There is no dearth of capacity among the youth of our country. There is a need to provide a better education system to them".

In the just-conducted Assembly elections, the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance triumphed over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House.

This, however, is not the first time that a politician has asked for books instead of other gifts such as bouquets and other items. Kerala's 'Mayor Bro' turned MLA VK Prasanth won the internet earlier in the year with his call to give him books instead of flowers after he took up office as the Vattiyoorkavu MLA in the state's by-poll elections.

