Job Ad For Math Teachers With a Genius Trick Catches Harsh Goenka's Attention

Reaching out to HR managers during a job search when their contact number is available, seems like an easy task. But if you were applying for this Maths Teacher vacancy, the process may just be a bit complex. The photo of the uniquely creative job opportunity also caught industrialist Harsh Goenka’s attention and he retweeted it. The ad features a contact number, but to decode it, you first need to solve a complex mathematical equation. “Most creative ad from a HRD. Anyone interested ? ” read the caption posted along the photo.

Most creative ad from a HRD. Anyone interested ? 😁@hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/KNIPoyMpYD — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) September 23, 2022

The photo soon evoked interest from Twitterati who were impressed by the creativity. “OMG! This is so tough and I am not a maths teacher,” a user wrote while another joked that the person who would call on the number would not require to appear for an interview. “No interview required for one who calls,” she wrote.

No interview required for one who calls — swapna (@swapna1822) September 23, 2022

A user said that while the equation was not difficult to solve, the print made it unreadable. “It’s easy but the image is not clearly visible,” he wrote.

One user, however, managed to decode the equation but the answer did not add up to be a phone number. “How is it possible?? My answer comes 30×50=1500 what I understand from this picture,” he wrote.

Replying to him, a user joked, “Then they possibly don’t need one. Your eyesight seems to be great, though.

Before this unique job advertisement, a resignation letter had caught Harsh Goenka’s attention. The employee, who clearly was bored with his job, wrote a one-line resignation to his bosses. And it was as direct and simple as it could get. “I resign, Nazaa Nhi aa rha,” he wrote.

“This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve,” Goenka wrote while posting the photo of the resignation letter on Twitter

This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve… pic.twitter.com/B35ig45Hhs — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2022

The post soon went viral, garnering varied reactions from social media users.

