Job Application Written by Steve Jobs in 1973 Goes up for Auction

A handwritten job application by Apple-co founder Steve Jobs in 1973 is now up for auction. The single-page letter has no indication of the job role or what company he was applying for, and the same had fetched $175,000 in an auction three years ago in 2018.

The application identifies Steve Jobs as a student of English Literature in Reeds College. In the blank spaces of skills, Jobs had mentioned "computer" and "calculator" along with "design" and "technology" put inside a bracket.

He had further highlighted "electronic tech or design engineer – digital," as his special skills. He also noted to be "from Bay near Hewlett-Packard."

The application had asked whether he possessed a phone, to which the former business tycoon answered "None". Under driver license, he had said a "yes" and under "access to transportation," he wrote, "possible, but not probable."

The application will be up for sale at the Charterfields auction website.

"The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976," as described on the website.

The application is reportedly in "very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge." It also has letters and certificates of authenticity.