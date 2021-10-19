'Job Chod Du?' Kapil Dev Living the Ranveer Singh Life Has Inspired Vibrant Memes

Kapil Dev may be a cricketing legend, but he also just pulled a UNO reverse card on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is playing cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film ’83. Other than Singh, the movie also stars Deepika, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri. The sports drama film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier slated for a 2020 release, the movie has been pushed back further to Christmas 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While the wait for the movie to release is still on, with fans waiting for the movie based on Dev’s life and journey, in a new advertisement, Dev has turned the tables on Singh. In the latest CRED ad, the same company which brought out ‘Rahul Dravid with anger issues’ and ‘Neeraj Chopra in every role’, now has created a scenario where the roles are reversed: What would happen if Kapil Dev impersonated Ranveer Singh instead? The advertisement posted by Dev himself on Twitter features him in many of the colourful outfits and flamboyant fashion Ranveer Singh is known for. Ranveer Singh’s fashion is known for its bold and quirky style. His clothes are jazzy, bold, very bright and colorful and it can be said that Singh is not scared to experiment or go all out. Tapping onto just this unconventional fashion, Dev too wears the same outfits you could easily imagine Ranveer Singh in.

Soon after the ad was posted, people had only one question - ‘Ab kya, Ranveer Singh job chod de?’ (Should Ranveer Singh leave his job now?). Colorful memes too soon flooded Twitter.

Looks like Kapil Dev is going to do Ranveer Singh's biopic. pic.twitter.com/2N73vEevHE— Anugrah (@Dusty_Bun6o4) October 16, 2021

Kapil Dev released Ranveer's biopic before Ranveer could release Kapil Dev's biopic. Legend for a reason https://t.co/eTGOgiOQxG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2021

This was best tbh pic.twitter.com/z48ZLN7gO7— Jadoo (@_butterxflyy_) October 15, 2021

Ranveer Singh after watching kapil Dev's cred ad:- pic.twitter.com/cFEt4DHoe4— Mad king (@GJhamtani) October 16, 2021

#credNow both Ranveer singh and Kapil dev can say to each other pic.twitter.com/ackcyCXgiT— @Sansaari_monk (@rishiiiijain) October 15, 2021

Me 5 seconds after opening a book pic.twitter.com/zxCb9KOFQJ— kush@gra (@sedlyf33) October 16, 2021

Nobody:Me doing a fashion show in my room at 3 am: https://t.co/rvbUrfYXpo— kupi raur (@velliikudii) October 15, 2021

Other than Rahul Dravid and Neeraj Chopra, a third ad featuring the ‘Venkaboys’ was also aired in May, featuring Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, Saba Karim. Anyone who has followed cricket in the 80s and 90s, these names were synonymous with serious cricketers with calm demeanour representing India in the biggest stage and troubling opposing teams. The former cricketers had shown a side that no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. These four had become members of a boy band. The lyrics read — “If you are one of those genZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don’t forget us because of T20s, don’t baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.