Jobless Due to Covid-19, Man Who Dodged Aussie Police for 29 Years Surrenders

An Australian prisoner, who was at large for 29 years, has turned himself in before the law. Darko Dougie Desic was sentenced to around 13 months in jail on charges of farming opium, but he managed to break out after completing only half the sentence.

According to CBS News, Desic, born in Yugoslavia, is a refugee. After escaping prison, he reached the North Beaches of Sydney. For years, he worked as a labourer and mechanic. He travelled everywhere by foot and never visited any doctor for 29 long years. All the while, immigration officials were on the lookout for him. He was even allotted a residence in the year 2008, but the police could not find him.

Desic was living a low-profile but peaceful life when the Covid-19 outbreak of 2020 put a spanner in the works. Deprived of employment and residence, he was left with no option but to surrender.

He eventually went to the police station and handed himself to the police. According to sources, he had escaped because he feared that he would be extradited to Yugoslavia. The June lockdown in Sydney had cost Desic his work as a labourer, according to The Daily Telegraph and the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

However, people from the community where he had lived for 29 years, are demanding his release through a campaign. Belly Higgings, a rich woman from Northern Beaches, is raising funds for Darko and has even arranged a lawyer for him. These people say that he is a very honest person and he has the right to live as a free man.

