Joe Biden Accidentally Asks to Keep Alive 'Honour' of Holocaust During Israel Visit

US President Joe Biden seems to have made another verbal gaffe during his official visit to Israel. On Wednesday, Biden opened the first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, one that will last four days and involve talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials, as per an AP report. While speaking in Israel, Biden accidentally spoke about the “truth and honour of the holocaust” where he meant to mention the “horror” of the same. He corrected the gaffe immediately after making it, as seen in a video of the incident going viral on social media.

“Later today, I will once more return to the hallowed ground of Yad Vashem to honor the 6 million Jewish lives that were stolen in a genocide and continue, which we must do every, every day — continue to bear witness, to keep alive the truth and honour of the Holocaust — horror of the Holocaust — honour those we lost, so that we never, ever forget that lesson…” Biden said. Even though many criticised him over the gaffe, some said “actions speak louder than words”.

you got to be kidding me https://t.co/avN6N64Abp — joe mussi (@guido12758) July 13, 2022

What a time to be alive https://t.co/U8H7Gsfq1O — Ghost฿TC (@BTCnHODL) July 13, 2022

Actions speak louder than words. Real adults know this. https://t.co/dlATCAjT0o — stickman_jones (@JonesStickman) July 13, 2022

He stuttered. Because he stutters. You didn’t show the entire clip. Way to be rude. 👎 And no one was “stunned”. 🙄https://t.co/4d2GMOtOLw — Laura Pastine (@laurapastine) July 13, 2022

At Yad Vashem, Biden met two Holocaust survivors and a powerful moment was registered when he got down on his knees to speak to them. “Today, I paid a visit to the hallowed ground of Yad Vashem where I had the distinct honor of meeting Dr. Gita Cycowicz and Ms. Rena Quint, two Holocaust survivors. I vow to continue our shared, unending work to fight the poison of antisemitism wherever we find it in the world,” the President tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.