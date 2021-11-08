Duchess of Cornwall 'Can't Stop Talking' About Joe Biden's 'Long, Loud' Fart at COP26

US President Joe Biden reportedly broke wind in front of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last week and she couldn’t “stop talking about it" thereafter. The Mail quoted an informed source as saying that Biden’s flatulence was long, loud and impossible to ignore. “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," it said, adding that “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it." The incident allegedly occurred when the two were making polite small talk at the summit. Biden met Camilla at a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, where Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also present. This is not the first time of late that the 78-year-old US President has been shamed and mocked on social media for perfectly natural bodily functions. Only some time ago, “poopy pants Biden" trended on Twitter after rumour mills alleged that he had had a “bathroom accident" during his meeting with Pope Francis in Rome.

The new reported incident added fuel to the old rumours, with many on Twitter saying that the older incident was true. Biden, the only second Catholic president in US history, met Pope Francis on October 29. Biden was in Rome to attend the G20 summit which was from October 30-31. He and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were greeted by Monseigneur Leonardo Sapienza, who runs the papal household, as well as Gentlemen of His Holiness. After the POTUS’ official visit to the Vatican, word got out that the meeting was unprecedently long because he had a ‘bathroom incident’. The tweet that set off the rumour mills was by Amy Tarkanian, former Nevada Republican Party Chairwoman and wife of Republican Attorney Danny Tarkanian. “The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of a ‘bathroom accident’ at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving," she wrote.

Apart from this, a video of the US President sitting with his eyes closed during COP26 recently sparked both criticism and empathy on the internet. The video went viral on Twitter after Zach Purser Brown, a reporter with the Washington Post posted it on Twitter. Biden had travelled to Glasgow in Scotland for the climate summit. In the video, the US President is initially seen listening to a speech. After some time, he shuts his eyes for about a few seconds as the speech continues. After this, we can see an aide approaching Biden who consults him regarding something. The President opens his eyes and then claps at the end of the speech.

