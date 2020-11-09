Joe Biden 'Celebrating' US Election Victory With Shah Rukh Khan is a Desi Meme You Can't Miss

The new United States President-elect Joe Biden and Indian-origin Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrated their victory over Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the November 3 elections with fireworks onstage with their families in Wilmington, Delaware.

But that's not all. Indians seem to be convinced that Biden also celebrated his victory with none other than Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The 2020 Presidential race led to palpable excitement among Indians, with the Democrats electing Indian-origin African-American senator Kamala Harris as their VP candidate. But it seems some in India want more of an India connect. Following Biden's victory, photos of Biden "celebrating" his victory with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral on Twitter.

Sounds too good to be true? That's probably because it isn't.

While Biden and Khan have never met, some die-hard Bollywood fans are "convinced" that Biden did indeed celebrate with SRK all the way back in 2003.

As Biden registered a convincing win over Trump, being chosen as the 46th President of the United States, his followers came out on the streets and social media to cheer Democrat leader's resounding win. While many dedicated the moment to roasting Trump, others were reminded of Biden's appearance in SRK, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan's superhit Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Biden, of course, has never acted in any Bollywood film ever. So who is the man in the viral image?

This is where it gets interesting. It seems Desi Internet have found Biden's doppelganger in the most unlikely celebrities - Indian actor Dara Singh. The actor, with his characteristic white hair, appeared as Uncle Chaddha in the film.

Sharing a snapshot of the song "Pretty Woman" from KHNH wherein the 'desi Biden', a.k.a. Dara Singh, can be seen shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, netizens shared the "rare moment" of a US President going an extra mile to celebrate their big victory.

Here's the song in case you want to catch a glimpse of "desi Biden":

Meanwhile, on a serious note, Biden in his victory speech pledged to unify and not divide the country.

"My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.A victory for We the People. We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation 74 million. I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States," Biden said.