Joe Biden Continued His Rally Despite Pouring Rain and He's Winning the Internet

With just three days to go before the counting, both current US President Donald Trump as well as former vice-President and current Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, took to holding rallies in Florida.

Campaigning hours apart in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term, both candidates urged supporters to get to polling places in person, even as a tropical storm interrupted early voting in the Southeast.

“You hold the power. If Florida goes blue, it’s over,” Biden told supporters Thursday.

Trump and Biden both visited the western end of the Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor, an area known for rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and its status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

The president had been scheduled to hit another sunbelt battleground state, North Carolina, on Thursday evening but canceled his event in Fayetteville as Tropical Storm Zeta brought wind gusts reaching 50 mph to the area.

Biden was forced to wrap his speech up early at a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds In Tampa after a brief shower turned into a torrential downpour.

Unlike Trump's largely mask-less rally, Biden's “drive-in” rally, where attendees remained in or near their cars to avoid the possible spread of the virus, was his second such event of the day in Florida. Supporters at the event wore masks, as required by Biden’s campaign, although they did not always maintain social distancing.

Several videos from the rally, showed Biden continue to talk in the rain, before officials asked him to wrap it up - and people couldn't get enough, with several pointing out that he's a leader "unafraid" to get his hair wet.

Biden making sure everyone makes it back to their car before he leaves. pic.twitter.com/MxQMlxwBYn — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 30, 2020

Joe Biden’s Tampa rally was just poured all over. The sky just opened up. Biden left the stage and everyone is soaked. It’s not clear if he will be back ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/rIhenRPdly — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 29, 2020

Joe Biden finishes speech in Tampa today in the rain, and then jogs off of the stage. Another thing Joe can do that Trump can’t because 🍊 is too scared to get his hair wet 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z4bmn6CpF2 — ✊🏾ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) October 29, 2020

Hear that North Carolina? Donald Trump cares more about his hair than you! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 29, 2020

Joe Biden in pouring rain urges Americans to vote while Trump and GOP try to cheat!! https://t.co/lXtd7XQZPY — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 30, 2020

Biden giving major Flashdance vibes. Rain on me, tsunami 🌊 pic.twitter.com/woL3SHw5Y3 — Joanie Loves Fauci (@MrErikJackson) October 30, 2020

Biden can run down slippery wet stairs in the rain. Trump can’t make it down a ramp. https://t.co/t47IMeEfYL — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 29, 2020

Obama & Biden in the rain. Exactly twelve years to the day. pic.twitter.com/QcdvWYmx9w — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 30, 2020

Biden too, used the rain to his advantage, posting a photo on Twitter, captioning it: 'This storm will pass, and a new day will come.'

This storm will pass, and a new day will come. pic.twitter.com/PewrMRuRXx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Biden heads later in the week to three more states Trump won in 2016: Iowa, Wisconsin and then Michigan, where he’ll hold a joint Saturday rally with former President Barack Obama. Biden’s campaign also announced he will visit Minnesota Friday, hours before Trump holds a rally in one of the few Clinton-voting states Trump is hoping to pick up this year.

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)