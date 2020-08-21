'I'm Proud to Be a Nasty, Nasty Woman': Veep Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Jokes Steal the Show at US DNC

"Joe Biden has made me cry, because of his warmth and affection. Our current president has also made me cry, but it has had nothing to do with warmth or affection," says Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The star of Veep brought some bite to her role at the Democrats’ virtual convention.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the celebrity host for the convention’s final night Thursday, took some pointed shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

I’m proud to be a nasty, nasty woman, said the 11-time Emmy winner.

Promotion of the 30330 text address for information on Biden’s campaign provided fodder for two jokes at Trump’s expense. She said 30330 would be the president’s golf score if he didn’t cheat.

She also said an easy way to remember 30330 is that’s the year Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns. If we all vote, there’s nothing Facebook, Fox News and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ lines stood in contrast to an otherwise warm-and-fuzzy night where the chief goal was to establish Democratic president candidate Joe Biden as a man of character and empathy.

Louis-Dreyfus said she was so struck by Biden’s warmth and kindness when he called after she received a cancer diagnosis that it made her cry.

Our current president has made me cry, too, but it’s never had anything to do with his warmth and kindness, she said.

After a segment on Biden’s faith, Louis-Dreyfus made reference to Trump’s photo op holding up a Bible after demonstrators near the White House were cleared away for him.

Joe Biden goes to church so regularly he doesn’t even need tear gas or a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there, she said.

She targeted Pence in a reference to the seeming difficulty either intentional or not that some Republicans have had pronouncing Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ first name.

I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mika Pints, she said. Or is it Paints?

Later, it was Vice President Poonce.

Louis-Dreyfus predicted Trump would attack her on Twitter as a washed-up, horse-face, no-talent has-been with low ratings.

Well, with all due respect, sir, it takes one to know one, she said.

