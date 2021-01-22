'Joe Biden is Not My President' Trends on Twitter. An Indian May Be the Reason

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20 after quite a struggle with former president Donald Trump and his supporters. While Trump kept rejecting the election results as fake till the last minute, his supporters stormed the US Capitol and broke into riots weeks before Trump was to leave his office.

Trump supporters may say Biden is not their president for reasons known to them. But #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending on Twitter in India and he actually is not the president of India. The trend has caught attention of several people and there is one social media user who triggered this trend. Just ahead of his swearing in, Biden had tweeeted that it is a new day in America. To this, Twitter user from India, Prayag Tiwari, replied that Biden is not his president. Many in the comments thought he was a Trump supporter. But Tiwari cracked up everyone when he said that Biden is not his president because he is from India.

Tiwari's wit has caused a laughter riot on Twitter and #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending on the microblogging site!

Now I know why #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bh3UQNKyFE — Shashi Shivratri (@ShashiShivratri) January 22, 2021

He is not my president cause we have Prime Minister #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident — itsmepahadi (@GouravBist7) January 22, 2021

You’d be hard pressed to find a country that was more supportive of Trump than India. Today, with some quite amusing tweets, #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending here https://t.co/CgaMcOAND2 — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) January 22, 2021

#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident I live in Canada — druscus (@druscus1) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden has safely made it to the White House in a barricaded city guarded by more than 25,000 troops and devoid of the hundreds of thousands of spectators who normally throng to the quadrennial ritual.

The unprecedented precautions ensured the new US president and Vice President Kamala Harris took office free of incident in a ceremony outside the US Capitol, two weeks to the day after a mob attacked the building in a failed attempt to keep Congress from certifying their victory.

Some right-wing extremist groups had vowed to disrupt Biden's inauguration following the Jan. 6 attack, but only scattered protests emerged on Wednesday.

The US Secret Service, which ran the security operation, reported one arrest, a person who tried to enter a checkpoint to a restricted area near the White House carrying loose, unregistered ammunition. DC Police and Capitol Police reported no arrests.