Joe Biden is the First US President to Include ‘Transgenders' in Victory Speech

In what is turning out to be a historic win for the Democrats, Republican incumbent Donald Trump was voted out of the White House with Democratic challenger Joe Biden became the President of the United States. And the victory comes with many firsts.

Along with Biden, Indian-American and African-American Kamala Harris the new Vice President has become the first. While Indians across the world feel proud and celebratory, another community of people that has been celebrating Biden's victory is the LGBTQIA community.

Even as the tense, closely watched 2020 Presidential Elections finally came to an end on Saturday, the transgender community had cause to celebrate as for the first time in history, the word "transgender" was mentioned in a Presidential victory speech.

Social media was full of love and praises for Biden, who mentioned "gay, straight and transgender" while naming other demographics and voters such as Latinos, African Americans and others who helped Biden win the election.

Speaking at Delaware, the new President-elect thanked all communities that voted for him, adding "I owe you, I owe you everything".

Tonight is the first time transgender people have ever been mentioned in a presidential victory speech.Thank you, @JoeBiden. — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) November 8, 2020

He said “gay, straight, transgender.” He thanked educators, poll workers. He called out systemic racial injustice. He spoke after the Vice President elect. He has a plan for the pandemic. It is tragic that all of this is so exceptional after four years. But he’s doing great. — pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) November 8, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden just acknowledged gay and transgender people by name in his victory speech. It’s the first time a president-elect has acknowledged the trans community in a victory speech. Obama was the first to say ‘gay’ during his in 2008. — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) November 8, 2020

It feels so different to be included in a presidential speech. I'm not sure how many presidents i've even heard say the words "transgender". I only remember trump tweeting while he was saying he was going to immediately remove our healthcare and access to military service. — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 8, 2020

Yes he said transgender. You HEARD that — jeffrey marsh (@thejeffreymarsh) November 8, 2020

This is not the only win for the LGBTQIA community since the Democrats have taken a step further and gone deeper than just symbolism by electing a transgender activist for the Senate. McBride won the election for the Delaware state senate. This makes McBride the first openly transgender person ever elected to a state senate seat in the United States history.

According to reports, McBride played a crucial role in the fight for protection for LGBTQ rights and anti-discrimination measures in Delaware. She has also lobbied and supported the Equality Act which Democrat Joe Biden has promised to pass within 100 days if he is elected as the next American president.

Biden’s win in the U.S. presidential election will help give a voice to marginalised LGBT+ communities, rights groups said on Saturday, after he promised to overturn a ban on transgender personnel joining the military and clampdown on discrimination.

Biden captured the presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership and embraced his promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

(With inputs from Reuters)