'A Little Hope': Joe and Jill Biden Take a Walk Among Valentine's Day Decorations in White House Lawns

Ahead of Valentine's Day 2021, United States President Joe Biden and his two dogs Major and Hunter took a walk across the White House Lawns along with First Lady Jill Biden to check out her special decorations.

This is the Bidens' first Christmas in the White House as the First Family and Jill Biden has taken the opportunity to decorate the lawns with themes of positivity and compassion.

Giant hearts with words like 'Love', 'Gratitude', 'Compassion' and, 'Family' were printed on them.

As the Bidens' walked, they shared a delightfully drab and normal conversation that is moving netizens for that very reason. The utter normalcy of it endeared the couple to those who watched.

President Biden: "#ValentinesDay is a big. Jill's favorite day. For real."Q: "What inspired you to do this?"@FLOTUS: "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO— CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

In a video that has been going viral on Twitter, President Biden can be heard saying "Valentines Day is big. Jill's favorite day. For real."

When the FLOTUS was asked what inspired her to do it, Jill Biden said, "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all."

The video of the sweet morning walk has been going viral on social media with many praising the Bidens for using the occasion of Valentine's Day to spread positivity.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Bidens revealed the secret to their successful marriage.

"I knew that I wanted to marry her shortly after I met her. Everybody says marriage is 50/50. That is not true. Sometimes it has to be 70/30. When I am really down, she steps in and when she's down, I am able to step in. We have been really supportive of one another

The duo has been loved for the love and support they extended towards each other through Biden's Presidential campaign and have set relationship goals for thousands of Americans.

Biden took oath as the 46th United States President on January 20, a ceremony which preceded the turbulent Capitol Hill Riots of February.