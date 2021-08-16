Joe Biden Joins Hands With 'Dude With Sign' Creator to Promote COVID-19 Jabs

The White House has teamed up with another social media celebrity to promote the COVID-19 immunization.This time, it is the creator of the popular “Dude With Sign" page. In an Instagram photo posted on Friday, the US president posed with social media star Seth Phillips, each holding a sign urging people to be vaccinated.

Biden posed with a placard over his head, inviting the Instagram celebrity to the White House, who has over 7.6 million followers. “Let’s look out for each other and get vaccinated," Phillips’ sign says, while Biden, dressed in a tan suit and aviators, carries a sign that says, “This dude gets it, folks."

The images of Phillips and Biden were widely shared online, generating not just millions of likes but also sparking discussions on vaccination. The photo has garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram and 37k likes on Twitter since it was shared. It elicited a wide spectrum of responses. One Instagram user commented, “Oooooh this is gonna get so many memes photoshopped," whileanother mentioned, “This is the best picture I’ve seen today!"

Phillips has been an online celebrity since late 2019 after he posted signs at numerous spots on the streets of New York. “Stop replying-all to company-wide emails," one of his first signs rocketed him to international prominence. “Seinfeld is certainly better than Friends," he said in another post that went viral after he strategically stood behind a Friends’ billboard. His other picture says, “Halloween and Thanks-Giving come first."

However, the viral celebrity is not the only one to be associated with the White House. He is a part of the administration’s larger social media campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Benito Skinner, a social media comedian, uploaded a video this week that takes viewers through a dramatised day in the life of a White House intern.

In the video, White House press secretary Jen Psaki appears as a guest, and the two debate about how many Americans have got vaccinated.

