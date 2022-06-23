Joe Biden Just Described America in a Single Word: 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

US President Joe Biden has often come under fire on social media for his gaffes. Recently, in a slip-up, Biden tried to describe America in a single word and ended up giving people a tongue twister. A video that is going viral featured Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris. In the video, Biden can be heard saying, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word.” While speaking that one word, Biden goes to say something like, “Asufutimaehaehfutbw.” The video, since uploaded, has gone viral and left the netizens in complete splits. Have a look for yourself:

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022

The video has managed to gather over 2.6 million views and 11.3K likes. In the comment section, one person wrote, “lmao this cannot be real, and to think Trump was probably the most clear and concise speaker since JFK, boy has US fallen off the wagon.” Another person wrote, “That’s how American foreign policy can be described as well.”

This is not the first time that Biden has made such a blunder. Earlier, Biden referred to vice president Kamala

Harris as the “First Lady”. This mix-up occurred when he was informing his audience at the ‘Equal Pay Day’ event arranged by the White House for Women’s History Month, that Harris was not present with him because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for Covid-19. “There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID,” Biden can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. Someone next to him appears to correct him, elicitin

This was not the only gaffe made by Biden during the speech, as many social media users pointed out. As per a Townhall report, he also referred to Emhoff as the “Second Lady” and the “first gentleman”. He also incorrectly referred to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his UN ambassador, as “Linda Thomas-Greenhouse.” There was also a purported goof-up made (which Biden himself wrote off as “teasing”) regarding which state Energy Secretary Granholm was the governor of.

