Joe Biden Looking 'Lost' on Stage After Speech Sparks Debate on Twitter

US President Joe Biden recently appeared “lost” and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. A video shared by RNC Research (managed by the Republican National Committee) shared the video that triggered a debate on Twitter. Biden appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe” and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

the whole video looks quite a bit different. He's so much sharper than 45 ever was. At the end he apparently thought he was done, but then had to linger there until they called him and the others back up for a photo.https://t.co/pgWDZGwmTQ — Bill The Conquerer (@BilltheConquer) September 21, 2022

What a Embarrassment — Maga Mr.White (@MrWhite88401222) September 21, 2022

Stop Joe, go the other way Joe, wait Joe, listen Joe, stop Joe. Lol yep he definitely needs to take a real cognitive test. https://t.co/5cim64R4f3 — UltraMaga-JoJo (@Jonell100) September 22, 2022

What an embarrassment. And tools act as if this is acceptable behavior from the leader of the free world. I don’t want to hear sht about mean tweets. Hypocrites. #media #Democrats https://t.co/Q8JR2IKIWb — The Honorable Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) September 21, 2022

Addressing the Global Fund conference, Biden discussed illnesses like Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and Tuberculosis. “We have to ensure that everyone, no matter who they are, who they love, where they come from, can access care and treatment they need, period. Everyone should be able to lead a healthy, productive, and fulfilling life. That is our goal,” President Biden said in his speech. The event was reported to have raised roughly $14 billion, the highest ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation.

