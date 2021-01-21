'Joe Biden Only Interested in Paris Citizens': US Senator Thinks Paris Climate Agreement is About Paris

Hours after Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, Republican Senator Ted Cruz is making headlines for assuming the Paris Climate Agreement affected only the people living in Paris.

Soon after being sworn in, Biden re-joined the Paris Climate Agreement that her predecessor Donald Trump had infamously quit during his tenure as he did not believe in climate change.

Biden, however, rejoined the pact within hours of his presidency and also rejoined the World Health Organisation which the Trump government had also quit.

While the world welcomed the news, the move did not sit well with many back in the US such as Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who took to Twitter to criticize Biden's move. Only problem? He seemed to think that the Paris Climate Agreement only affected the people of Paris, and not, in his words, "the people of Pittsburgh" - which is a city in the state of Pennsylvania in US.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement," Cruz wrote, "President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

Observers on social media instantly picked up on the mistake.

Sir, the Paris Climate Agreement is not about ... Parishttps://t.co/KUdRXZOQap — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) January 21, 2021

Can’t believe The Treaty of Versailles only brought peace to the citizens of Versailles and everyone else had to carry on fighting in World War 1. https://t.co/r0N4nN2Qmc — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) January 21, 2021

Also, Pittsburgh came out in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.Dear God you’re bad at this.https://t.co/JQgdkHp0gR — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 21, 2021

You do understand the Paris Climate Agreement is called the Paris Climate Agreement because that's where it was signed, right? It doesn't really focus on the "citizens of Paris." Also, 197 countries have signed the agreement, so... — David Badash (@davidbadash) January 21, 2021

The Paris Agreement is called that because it was signed IN Paris. It's just the name.Do you think the New Orleans Saints are actually saints? "Why do they lose to Tampa Bay? A pirate can't defeat a saint!"From the bottom of my Pittsburgh heart, you are so fucking stupid. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 21, 2021

This does not make any sense. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2021

After taking up office, Biden on Wednesday tweeted that climate change and healthcare will be on the top of his agenda.

After taking the oath of office this afternoon, I got right to work taking action to:- Control the pandemic- Provide economic relief- Tackle climate change- Advance racial equity — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

In 2016, Cruz ran for President and was second in line to cinch the Republican candidacy after Donald Trump.

What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

Signed in 2016, the Paris Agreement was a culmination of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, aimed at mitigating greenhouse-gas-emissions and adapting to sustainable industrial and financial systems. Almost 189 countries are signatories to the treaty, which makes countries responsible for ensuring the reduction of global warming and cutting down carbon emissions.