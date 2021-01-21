News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Joe Biden Only Interested in Paris Citizens': US Senator Thinks Paris Climate Agreement is About Paris
2-MIN READ

'Joe Biden Only Interested in Paris Citizens': US Senator Thinks Paris Climate Agreement is About Paris

Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders

Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was trolled on social media for slamming Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Hours after Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, Republican Senator Ted Cruz is making headlines for assuming the Paris Climate Agreement affected only the people living in Paris.

Soon after being sworn in, Biden re-joined the Paris Climate Agreement that her predecessor Donald Trump had infamously quit during his tenure as he did not believe in climate change.

Biden, however, rejoined the pact within hours of his presidency and also rejoined the World Health Organisation which the Trump government had also quit.

While the world welcomed the news, the move did not sit well with many back in the US such as Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who took to Twitter to criticize Biden's move. Only problem? He seemed to think that the Paris Climate Agreement only affected the people of Paris, and not, in his words, "the people of Pittsburgh" - which is a city in the state of Pennsylvania in US.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement," Cruz wrote, "President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

Observers on social media instantly picked up on the mistake.

After taking up office, Biden on Wednesday tweeted that climate change and healthcare will be on the top of his agenda.

In 2016, Cruz ran for President and was second in line to cinch the Republican candidacy after Donald Trump.

What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

Signed in 2016, the Paris Agreement was a culmination of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, aimed at mitigating greenhouse-gas-emissions and adapting to sustainable industrial and financial systems. Almost 189 countries are signatories to the treaty, which makes countries responsible for ensuring the reduction of global warming and cutting down carbon emissions.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...