Home » News » Buzz » Joe Biden’s Photo With Head Bowed Down at Press Conference Goes Viral, Here’s Why
3-MIN READ

Joe Biden’s Photo With Head Bowed Down at Press Conference Goes Viral, Here’s Why

It started after former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump jr shared the image on his Twitter handle and called it a sign of weakness. (Image: Twitter)

'I Stand With Biden' also started trending along with a an equal number of anti Biden responses as the US President vowed to hunt and make attackers pay' for the suicide attacks.

As the world bore witness to yet another couple of suicide attacks that killed 13 US soldiers and 72 Afghans, US President Joe Biden addressed the media where he pledged to retaliate against the perpetrators of the suicide bombings near Kabul airport.

“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

Biden made his speech from the White House where he paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and also stressed upon to continue the evacuation plan from Kabul till US troops are withdrawn completely as planned so far by August 31.

“Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that’s what we should do. I think they are right."

An image of the Democratic President went viral on social media which showed him with his head bowed down in a sombre pose sometime during his press address. While some praised him for taking on a crisis head on and showing empathy, some others were not so impressed.

It started after former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump jr shared the image on his Twitter handle and called it a sign of weakness.

Trump’s tweet was countered by several netizens who instead pointed out Biden’s compassion and humanity for the lives lost.

Not all were however pleased with Biden’s response after the terrible suicide attacks and some even said it could be the signaling ‘collapse of American empire’.

However, one user seemed to have a different take on the photo. While explaining the reason why Biden put his head down, he said his ‘response’ was to a question posed to him by a reporter, and shaking his head in exasperation, Biden asked a counter question. While the reporter was answering, Biden had momentarily lowered his head.

Reporting on Biden’s address, AFP reported how Biden appeared occasionally ‘close to tears as he spoke of the dead heroes. And when he promised the attackers “we will hunt you down," there was steel in his voice.

first published:August 27, 2021, 14:25 IST