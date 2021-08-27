Joe Biden’s Photo With Head Bowed Down at Press Conference Goes Viral, Here’s Why

As the world bore witness to yet another couple of suicide attacks that killed 13 US soldiers and 72 Afghans, US President Joe Biden addressed the media where he pledged to retaliate against the perpetrators of the suicide bombings near Kabul airport.

“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

Biden made his speech from the White House where he paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and also stressed upon to continue the evacuation plan from Kabul till US troops are withdrawn completely as planned so far by August 31.

“Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that’s what we should do. I think they are right."

An image of the Democratic President went viral on social media which showed him with his head bowed down in a sombre pose sometime during his press address. While some praised him for taking on a crisis head on and showing empathy, some others were not so impressed.

#IStandWithBiden for the simple reason he is a man who truly cares for the well being of ALL Americans.— dede (@drdsokol34) August 27, 2021

It started after former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump jr shared the image on his Twitter handle and called it a sign of weakness.

This is what weakness looks like. pic.twitter.com/a7vqlqYUhU— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

Trump’s tweet was countered by several netizens who instead pointed out Biden’s compassion and humanity for the lives lost.

This is not weakness. This is POWER! A man willing to stand up in front of the ENTIRE WORLD and shed tears for our fallen soldiers#IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/RqmSkQkTyR — Actual Patriot (@flyfishcedarci1) August 26, 2021

Why? What’s weak about showing empathy for someone else? What’s weak about showing that the President is a human being who feels the pain of American families and Afghan families? What’s weak about him not making everything about himself?— STINA LYNN (@stinaxlynn85) August 26, 2021

It’s called an “emotion” actually, and expressing them is healthy because it connects us to other human beings. My girlfriend is a psychologist and I’m sure she would be happy to recommend some nice books with lots of pictures to explain further ☺️ — Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) August 26, 2021

Don Jr sees weakness. America sees empathy and compassion. I’m 100% with Biden! #IStandWithBiden pic.twitter.com/CJSMqI1qDJ— Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 27, 2021

He is EXACTLY the president we need now. #Biden pic.twitter.com/BZ6fR2kDP0— CynBlogger™️ - VAXX & MASK! (@CynBlogger) August 26, 2021

Not all were however pleased with Biden’s response after the terrible suicide attacks and some even said it could be the signaling ‘collapse of American empire’.

Biden praying that someone will pull the fire alarm so he can leave the room and avoid the question #BidenResign #BidenDisaster #BidenIsACoward pic.twitter.com/bLbbUHFctY— michelle teschke (@MichelleTeschke) August 27, 2021

However, one user seemed to have a different take on the photo. While explaining the reason why Biden put his head down, he said his ‘response’ was to a question posed to him by a reporter, and shaking his head in exasperation, Biden asked a counter question. While the reporter was answering, Biden had momentarily lowered his head.

The context for that photo is he temporarily lowered his head during an exchange with Fox’s Peter Doocy.Doocy asked him a question framed in bad faith; Biden retorted with a question back; Doocy was responding. Biden was listening and lowered his head in bemused irritation. pic.twitter.com/Vash050ZQY — Leah McElrath ️‍ (@leahmcelrath) August 27, 2021

#IStandWithBiden Did Joe handle this in the most efficient way possible? Probably not, but this has been a 20 year nightmare & no way was it ever going to end clean. I admire the man for making the right choice, despite having to fight terrorism on TWO fronts, there & at home. pic.twitter.com/E0QhDbzmZA— Mark Haden Frazer (@frazer_haden) August 27, 2021

Reporting on Biden’s address, AFP reported how Biden appeared occasionally ‘close to tears as he spoke of the dead heroes. And when he promised the attackers “we will hunt you down," there was steel in his voice.

