Joe Biden Plays Despacito at Election Rally in Florida to Catch with the Mood of Hispanic Voters

The US Presidential elections 2020 is an event of international consequences, affecting people from various ethnicities in the country. Keeping this in mind, the Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden took the help of pop culture to woo the hispanic voters in Florida.

Attending an election rally at Kissimmee, Florida, the former vice president of the United States played the blockbuster song from 2017 after he was introduced by singer Luis Fonsi.

As the American-Puerto Rican singer called Biden on stage, the latter took out his phone and played the hit spanish song which featured Daddy Yankee. Coming on the stage, Biden said, “I just have one thing to say,” as he looked down at his phone and played the song “Hang on here.”The 77-year-old senator can be seen grooving to the song as he played it on his phone.

With this, Despacito is trending again on Twitter inspiring a plethora of memes and hilarious comments. While some users asked him to play Gasolinawhich hits better, others could not believe if the incident happened.

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020

.@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2020

I literally can’t breathe laughing at this so hard!! He was Jammin’ and everything!!!!! — Jonathon Thompson (@Jonatho46434536) September 17, 2020

bro at least play Gasolina it hits better smh — Khail ✪ (@KhailAnonymous) September 16, 2020

The video also attracted some critics who pointed out how the song has sexual connotations and may not go too well with the Hispanic community. User Dania Alexandrinotook a dig at Biden for playing a song with sexual connotations to convince Latinos!

Yeah, because playing a song that has a sexual connotation, no matter how popular it became, is really going to convince Latinos! Does he think Hispanics are so superficial they make decisions based on what songs you like? Good Grief, what an insult! ‍♀️ Stop pandering! https://t.co/9hHrRiW89E — Dania Alexandrino (@DaniaPeriodista) September 16, 2020

The video did not go unnoticed by his rival and US President Donald Trump. The Republican party candidate tweeted a doctored video of Biden as he changed the song to an anti-police anthem to tarnish his image. The caption read, “What is this all about?” The doctored video played 1988 protest rap F--- tha Police by the hip hop group N.W.A.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

The current US President is known for attacking his rivals with misinformation and fake news and the recent attempt was just another example of that.