Joe Biden Saying 'Inshallah' to Troll Donald Trump During Presidential Debate is Peak 2020

US President Donald Trump might be in the eye of an alleged tax controversy but Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden recently managed to win some brownie points with American Muslims. On Tuesday, he used the Arab phrase "Inshallah", meaning "God willing", to troll Trump while asking him questions regarding his alleged tax evasion.

The incident came in the wake of an explosive report from The New York Times that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and in 2017, his first year in the White House. During Tuesday's Presidential debate, Biden focused on the tax controversy as his primary attack on the POTUS.

On Tuesday, Biden cast doubt over the eventuality of Trump ever showing his tax returns to the world, despite the latter's repeated promises through the debate that he would. "You'll get to see it (tax returns), Trump repeatedly said, to which Biden replied, "When? Inshallah".

The use of the phrase led to much hilarity on social media with many netizens, especially American Muslims and Arabs reacting to the now-viral video with mirth. "Did Biden just drop an Inshallah?", one user wrote, while another said, "The Arabs have finally arrived".

Biden dropped an "Inshallah" at the debate. pic.twitter.com/DLrGWR3eGb — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 30, 2020

Did Biden just hit him with a “inshallah” . Lmaoo That’s all I needed to hear!! Biden certified — Bas (@Bas) September 30, 2020

Biden’s “Inshallah” moment. Just when you think you’ve seen it all. pic.twitter.com/34JK8O4Fpm — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) September 30, 2020

This is not the first time that Biden has tried to make inroads with the American Muslim community, which is an important democratic vote bank.

In July, Biden addressed an online summit hosted by the advocacy organization Emgage Action to mobilize Muslim voters ahead of the presidential election in which he urged Muslim Americans on Monday to join him in the fight to defeat President Donald Trump.

“Muslim American voices matter to our communities, to our country,” Biden said. “But we all know that your voice hasn’t always gotten recognized or represented he had said.