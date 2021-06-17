Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Putin Question, Apologises Later For 'Being Short'

US President Joe Biden Wednesday apologised to a reporter for losing his cool earlier while fielding a question from her after the former’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Biden, when asked why he was confident about Putin’s change in behaviour, appeared a little irritated with the question and ended up responding to the question in an agitated manner. CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins had asked the POTUS as to why he was “confident” that Putin would change his behaviour, Biden responded, “I’m not confident. What the hell, what do you do all the time?"

Biden added, “When did I say I was confident? Let’s get this straight. I said what will change their behaviour is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating a fact.”

Collins pressed the President further that Putin has not so far changed his behaviour, as she cited the example of him denying involvement in cyber attacks and also gave evasive answers to human rights abuse questions at his solo press conference after meeting Biden. So she asked, “So, how does that account to a constructive meeting?", to which Biden seemed to snap, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business."

Watch the incident here:

Biden, however later on before boarding the Air Force One to come back to Washington, addressed reporters were he apologised for his response to Collins’ question. “I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy for the answer I gave. He added, “You never ask positive questions.”

"Look, to be a good reporter, you've gotta be negative. You've gotta have a negative view of life, it seems to me … I apologize for having been short" — Biden on Kaitlan Collins's question and his response to it pic.twitter.com/2mHvKkPz7X— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

Twitter users reacted to Biden’s apology. “I’m trying to find the words to describe the weird feeling about seeing a president apologise for something after so many years of seeing one do anything but."

“What’s nice about listening to Biden is that he is honest, intelligent and thoughtful. There is none of this delusion of grandeur. It’s refreshing," said another.

