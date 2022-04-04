Joe Biden Trolled After Mistakenly Calling Michelle Obama Former 'Vice President'

US President Joe Biden received a lot of criticism after he referred to the former first lady Michelle Obama as the former “vice-president". This happened during his speech at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware. He wanted to express gratitude to the first lady of the US, Jill Biden. However, he ended up saying, “I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with the Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on.” After the blunder happened, the White House posted a transcript of his speech on its official website. It also corrected his “she” reference to “I”. “And I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on,” the transcript read.

Does Biden think Michelle Obama was Vice President? pic.twitter.com/SyzKLsu378 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2022

The video has now gone viral on the internet with massive backlash from netizens. “Joe correct me weren’t you the Vice President in the Obama administration. I think it’s time for another nap," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “If you don’t think there is something seriously wrong with this guy, maybe you need a cognitive test yourself."

This idiot won an election? How stupid are the people that voted for him? https://t.co/oOd4WIxEDM— James Jordan (@JamesJ0rd4n) April 3, 2022

HE FORGOT THIS WAS HIS POSITION.😣😭😡 https://t.co/iII8lYzCbE— karen (@kmac5999) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden, who has openly extended his support to Ukraine, recently visited Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees. During his visit, Biden also met World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés. Following his meet, the US President lauded Andrés on Twitter to praise WCK, which has provided more than 4 million meals to the Ukrainian refugees. Posting a clip, which featured Joe Biden’s interaction with Andrés, on Twitter, Biden wrote about how in times of crisis, the world gets to see the best in humanity.

He further went on to thank Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for their help and support to the Ukrainian refugees.

In the video, talking about WCK, Andrés revealed that they landed in the Ukrainian conflict right in the town of Marinka within 24 hours of the Russian attack, and his team began feeding right in Marinka. He shared that WCK partnered with a couple of NGOs, food trucks, local restaurants, and businesses. He says, “Just trying to make sure that instead of everybody working on their own, we work as We The People. And that’s why we are here. I am leaving prouder of who we are as the people of the world.”

