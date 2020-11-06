Joe Biden Winning Two Massachusetts Towns With a Single Vote Each is Why 'Every Vote Counts'

In the days leading up to the US election, every candidate whether Republican, Democrat or independent had one message in common: Go vote.

A global pandemic, a stalled mail delivery system, and hours of queueing up in lines was what waited American voters, but this year recorded more votes than ever. The 2020 US presidential election has recorded the highest voter turnout in 120 years, a prominent electoral expert has said.

According to preliminary estimates of the US Election project, a nonpartisan site that tracks voting, an estimated 239 million people were eligible to vote this year, of which nearly 160 million exercised their right to franchise. The figure is likely to be updated in the coming weeks. The November 3 election saw a record voter turnout of 66.9 per cent, which is the highest turnout rate since 1900.

The 1900 election had recorded 73.7 per cent voter turnout, it said. "The 2020 presidential election had the highest turnout rate in 120 years. There is still a fair amount of guesswork involving outstanding ballots to be counted,” said Michael P McDonald, Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Florida, who leads the US Election Project.

As the counting process has been rocked into controversy by current US President Donald Trump, who has alleged to "STOP THE COUNT" as well as alleged 'voter fraud' with no backup, it's a reminder how every vote matter.

In the middle of this, as Biden won in Massachusetts, one particular thing stood out for American voters - Biden won two towns simply by the margin of one single vote each.

Voters in Sutton and Webster favoring Biden over Trump by a single vote out of thousands cast, reported CBS Boston.

In the town of Webster, there were 4,003 votes for Biden and 4,002 votes for Trump. It stood out especially, because both the communities that went for Trump in 2016 eked out a win for Biden this time around with a single vote each.

For Biden supporters, it was crazy to think it was 'their one vote' which made the flip possible.

prime example of “Every vote matters”!! Biden won two towns in Massachusetts by ONE (1) vote. #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/qLOS96wFIv — kSyd (@_ksh48) November 4, 2020

Biden won two towns in Massachusetts by a single vote. I never want to hear “your vote won’t count” ever again. https://t.co/F9QZ2yhhZx— Sarp (@Justin12393LEE) November 4, 2020

Never Doubt –– Your #Vote Matters:#Biden won by a Single vote –– in 2 Massachusetts towns. In Sutton:☑️ Biden = 3,042 ❌ Trump = 3,041In Webster:☑️ Biden = 4,003 ❌ Trump = 4,002 pic.twitter.com/71HOvmnd6v— SkyWriter 🖊️ (@SkyeDawn) November 5, 2020

your vote matters yup! Webster, Massachusetts voted in Biden with one single vote pic.twitter.com/MrGYdGlC7x — Jay (@Rs07Vehicle) November 5, 2020

Perhaps then, now more than ever, it remains important to keep counting votes - even as Trump campaign fights legal lawsuits to get them to stop.