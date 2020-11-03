Joe Biden's Biggest Fan? UK Gambler Bets £1 Million on Donald Trump Losing US Elections

On the final day of the United States Presidential elections 2020, the stakes are really high. And even as the future of Americans hangs in the balance, one ardent Joe Biden supporter in the United Kingdom stands to lose as much £1 million ($1.29 million or 9,65,28,670.00 INR) if Donald Trump wins.

While betting on elections is illegal in the US, the same is a big market for gamblers in UK's legal betting market. And the US Presidential elections are turning out to be one of the most bet-upon event in history with nearly $284 million already being wagered on its outcome.

One such UK bettor seems to have wagered big on Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, CNN reported.

Though the identity of the gambler remains anonymous, the bet was placed on The Betfair Exchange, known to be the world's biggest legal online betting exchange platform. In case Biden wins, the bettor will end up winning not just the £1 million but also an additional £540,000 ($696,170) in profits.

At $284 million, the total money riding on bets on the Trump-Biden election in the UK has already surpassed the 2016 Trump-Clinton race which raised £199 million in bets. The most bet-upon election in the UK by far remains Brexit vote which raised £113 million in bets.

READ: As America Votes, These Photos Give a Sneak Peek Into the Election Frenzy of Trump Vs Biden

This is the third-largest wager in the history of Betfair. The first had been a £1.1 million bet on tennis player Rafael Nadal during the 2010 French Open. The second-largest best was on Floyd Mayweather during his 2017 match against Conor Mcgregor when a little over £1 million was bet on the boxer.

But the Biden-believer's chances look good if forecasts are to be believed. As per contemporary online bets maker Oddsmaker, Biden's chances for winning are at 65 percent while Trump's are at 35 percent. FiveThirtyEight gave Trump a much more conservative estimate with a meager ten percent chance at winning.