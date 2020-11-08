Joe Biden's Granddaughter Shared a Family Group Hug Photo, Captured the Moment He Won

Democrat leader Joe Biden was declared the 46th President-elect of the United States after the prolonged counting of the polls concluded on Saturday. Biden's running mate Indian-origin Kamala Harris became the first woman of colour to be the vice president-elect of US creating history.

To mark the mood of victory following a closely-fought race to the White House, Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden took to Twitter to share a heartwarming image of Joe embraced by his grandchildren.

The image, which in no time went massively viral, was captioned with '7.11.2020', the date which saw the triumph of Biden over the Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump.

The picture features at least five family members of Biden captured in sort of a polaroid version.

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Robert Hunter Biden, one of Joe Biden's three children with former wife, Neilia Hunter.

As per CNN, it was Biden's grandchildren who had first broken the news of his victory and that the race has been called in his favour.

The image evoked intense emotions among netizens, who took to the post to congratulate Biden's victory and show love to the Biden family.

Congratulations to your family ☺️ — Andrew Taylor (@andrewtaylor19) November 7, 2020

I love this. Amazing to have a real family back in the White House! Congratulations! — BRETT (@BrettBeee) November 7, 2020

We did it! I'm so honored to call your grandfather my president. I can't wait for the family pictures inside the WH — Tatiii🇺🇸 BidenHarris2020 (@TheBestTatii) November 7, 2020

Thank you Naomi. We are so proud of Joe! — FriendOfAlice (@SFDonnaM) November 7, 2020

Hundreds of Joe Biden supporters cheered and sounded car horns as they and members of the president-elect's family gathered at his election headquarters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware Saturday ahead of a victory party, reports AFP.

The report further stated that inside the Westin Hotel, Biden's family and campaign team expressed their delight at Biden rendering Donald Trump a one-term president.