BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Joe Biden's 'Inshallah' Dig at Trump Has Confused Americans. Now They are Asking Google for Answers

Joe Biden / Donald Trump.

Joe Biden / Donald Trump.

The use of the phrase 'Inshallah' by Joe Biden during Presidential debate led to much hilarity on social media with many netizens, especially American Muslims and Arabs reacting to the now-viral video with mirth.

Buzz Staff

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden may just have pulled the ultimate party trick to troll the current US President Donald Trump while taking a sly dig at him regarding his alleged tax evasion.

On Tuesday, Biden cast doubt over the eventuality of Trump ever showing his tax returns to the world, despite the latter's repeated promises through the debate that he would. "You'll get to see it (tax returns), Trump repeatedly said, to which Biden replied, "When? Inshallah".

The use of the phrase led to much hilarity on social media with many netizens, especially American Muslims and Arabs reacting to the now-viral video with mirth. "Did Biden just drop an Inshallah?", one user wrote, while another said, "The Arabs have finally arrived".

Also Read: Joe Biden Saying 'Inshallah' to Troll Donald Trump During Presidential Debate is Peak 2020

But understandably enough, not everyone understood Biden's sneaky usage of the word. In fact, while "Inshallah" trended widely across Twitter, many Americans turned to Google to know the actual meaning of the phrase.

"What is Inshallah?" "What is Inshallah definition?" "What does Inshallah mean?"

Interestingly, the top google search in America ended up being "Inshallah sarcastic", meaning if the phrase was used as a sarcastic jibe by Biden.

Biden dropping "Inshallah" at the debate became the moment on Twitter.

Earlier, an explosive report from The New York Times stated that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and in 2017, his first year in the White House. During Tuesday's Presidential debate, Biden focused on the tax controversy as his primary attack on the POTUS.

Next Story
Loading