Joe Biden's 'Inshallah' Dig at Trump Has Confused Americans. Now They are Asking Google for Answers

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden may just have pulled the ultimate party trick to troll the current US President Donald Trump while taking a sly dig at him regarding his alleged tax evasion.

On Tuesday, Biden cast doubt over the eventuality of Trump ever showing his tax returns to the world, despite the latter's repeated promises through the debate that he would. "You'll get to see it (tax returns), Trump repeatedly said, to which Biden replied, "When? Inshallah".

The use of the phrase led to much hilarity on social media with many netizens, especially American Muslims and Arabs reacting to the now-viral video with mirth. "Did Biden just drop an Inshallah?", one user wrote, while another said, "The Arabs have finally arrived".

But understandably enough, not everyone understood Biden's sneaky usage of the word. In fact, while "Inshallah" trended widely across Twitter, many Americans turned to Google to know the actual meaning of the phrase.

"What is Inshallah?" "What is Inshallah definition?" "What does Inshallah mean?"

Interestingly, the top google search in America ended up being "Inshallah sarcastic", meaning if the phrase was used as a sarcastic jibe by Biden.

Biden dropping "Inshallah" at the debate became the moment on Twitter.

Best moment of #Debate2020 /yelling fest, is Joe Biden dropping Arabic word “Inshallah” (God willing). When Trump said “you’ll get to see” his taxes, Biden: “when? inshallah”(meaning never) pic.twitter.com/6J18Rgn4pL — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 30, 2020

Biden dropped an "Inshallah" at the debate. pic.twitter.com/DLrGWR3eGb — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden hit Trump with the inshallah 2020 is different pic.twitter.com/7waefn6Vw8 — ChampagneJuJu (@jhabashy15) September 30, 2020

Did Biden say Inshallah? We made it lmaooooo — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) September 30, 2020

Not only did Biden say "Inshallah", he used it in the colloquial context meaning "not really" https://t.co/1h1Tba4QtZ — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) September 30, 2020

Did Biden just hit him with a “inshallah” . Lmaoo That’s all I needed to hear!! Biden certified — Bas (@Bas) September 30, 2020

Earlier, an explosive report from The New York Times stated that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and in 2017, his first year in the White House. During Tuesday's Presidential debate, Biden focused on the tax controversy as his primary attack on the POTUS.