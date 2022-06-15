Joe Biden's Response to Visiting Saudi Arabia is Hard to Decode But Twitter is Trying Anyway

A recent video on the internet shows US President Joe Biden in a dilemma. In the clip, Biden seems to be confused about whether to go or not to go to Saudi Arabia. Reporters ask him if has any plans to go to the Middle Eastern country, and the president responds by saying, “No, not yet.” However, just a few seconds later, when he is asked, “What would be holding up the decision at this point? Are there commitments from the Saudis you’re waiting for?” he instantly replies, “It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That’s the reason I’m going.”

Biden is asked if he has decided to go to Saudi Arabia and he says “no, not yet.” Then he says “that’s the reason I’m going.” pic.twitter.com/7jMMd7NpeC — Suzy (@Suzy_NotSuzy) June 13, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention. It has over 5K views and tons of comments. “Please leave a message at the sound of the beep,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The man does not know he is alive.” Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. One person wrote, “His brain is rotting.” Here are a few reactions:

Nothing to see here, just a right wing conspiracy that Biden has lost his mental faculties. https://t.co/p7mx0hWeKy — Gary Wayne Huggins (@GaryHuggins_) June 13, 2022

World's most televised version of the stages of dementia ripping a person apart in real time.. sadly they prop up Bernie between two hags and parade him around and people buy into it. https://t.co/F8Ts67ZfS9 — @GFYM (@TheModernRoofer) June 13, 2022

Ugh What? Lay down man. https://t.co/b6NENRF0TX — David Stone (@RawkRari) June 13, 2022

He doesn’t even remember what he had for breakfast at this point https://t.co/GjnwOtvBUu — Salty Pig (@SaltySwine) June 13, 2022

Biden is a vegetable. https://t.co/vgYlx3AgFW — ozzie ULTRAMAGA (@ozzieb72916858) June 13, 2022

Biden’s visit to the kingdom will come as a stark reversal for a leader who once called for the kingdom to be made a pariah. There have been reports of him planning to visit the kingdom since the start of this month. The reported decision comes hours after Saudi Arabia addressed two of Biden’s priorities by agreeing to a production hike in oil and helping extend a truce in war-battered Yemen.

Joe Biden is usually in the new for his public errors. Recently, he referred to vice president Kamala Harris as the “First Lady”. Biden’s mix-up occurred when he was informing his audience at the ‘Equal Pay Day’ event arranged by the White House for Women’s History Month, that Harris was not present with him because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for Covid-19. “There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID,” Biden can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. Someone next to him appears to correct him, eliciting laughter from the audience. As per New York Post, Harris herself has tested negative for Covid-19.

