'How You Doin': Someone Made a Joey Poster of 'Dune' Movie and What's Not to Like?

Dune, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel that recently released in theatres has been garnering praise from all quarters for its nuanced and brilliant book-to-screen projection. The film featuring Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin among others centres around about two families, the Harkonnens and the Atreideses, fighting it out for control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only known source of a prized substance called spice.

But with great praise comes great memes too we believe! The Dune poster has given rise to a lot of memes and one particular one that has caught our fancy is the ‘Joey’ poster. The FRIENDS character inspired poster has gone viral that shows Matt LeBlanc’s Joey in various moods from scenes in the 90s sitcom and underneath it, a spin on the iconic pickup line the character used on women he wanted to date- ‘How You Doin’?’.

Check out the hilarious meme below:

Fans loved the meme and reacted to the meme:

This wins the internet. https://t.co/LUkmEx09Y2— Vindaloo Diesel (@arune) October 27, 2021

We agree with the tweet:

Now that Dune 2 is officially happening… https://t.co/gP5mp0Td3S— Thomas Ullmann (@MrWartburg) October 26, 2021

only dune I condone https://t.co/ZLX5e6Lx8J— hottest thing since garbage (@Narrrsss) October 26, 2021

The movie I never knew I needed 🥲 https://t.co/ih6YnMNJfd— Rishikesh (@rishikesh2707) October 26, 2021

Even the official Twitter handle of FRIENDS had shared a similar meme. A scene compilation of the best moments of Joey Tribbiani saying ‘How You Doin’ evoked hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

HOW YOU D̶O̶I̶N̶ DUNE? Grab your Joey special (two pizzas) and get ready – #DuneMovie is in theaters and streaming on @hbomax today. pic.twitter.com/Dv22D2Zcx9— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 22, 2021

Although LeBlanc is yet to react to his movie ‘poster’, we do hope he gives his nod to this movie, even though the film’s original cast has already done a great job with it!

With 10 season worth of iconic lines and scenes, the FRIENDSverse is a goldmine for memes and especially LeBlanc’s hilarious expressions as the slightly dimwitted Joey has been the subject of much comedy.

The FRIENDS reunion that aired in May saw the sitcom’s cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer come together 17 years later to an emotionally charged regrouping which saw them discuss the show’s plots, some behind the scenes memories and casting anecdotes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.